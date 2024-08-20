Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot shares experience of acing the painful scorpion stunt; 'Har chubhan mein...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is getting rave reviews from fans. The show witnessed Aditi Sharma's eviction last week. She competed against Shalin Bhanot, and the talented actor aced the stunt and impressed everyone with his performance. Shalin took to social media to share his experience of shooting for the painful stunt and mentioned that it was his will to stay in the show that kept him going.

Taking it to Instagram, Shalin Bhanot shared a glimpse of the dreadful scorpion stunt, wherein he had to stay confined in a circular motion and collect scorpions. His face was in a glass filled with scorpions. During the stunt, he got bitten by scorpions and was in a lot of pain.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Scorpions ke kaaton ka dard jitna bhi tha, jeet ki khushi usse zyada thi! Har chubhan mein ek hi soch thi… iss show mein rukhna hai, Kyuki dil yeh ziddi hai!"

Take a look at the video shared by Shalin Bhanot here:

(How much ever the scorpions' stings hurt me; the happiness of winning the stunt was unmatched! In every sting, there was only one thought... that I wanted to stay in the show. Because my heart is adamant.).

While Bhanot was in Romania shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, he shared a glimpse of the aftermath of the same stunt wherein he was seen getting medical attention from the crew.

The previous week was dedicated to teams. The contestants were divided into two teams and were supposed to perform against each other. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumona Chakravarti were the Captains of the teams. Nimrit's team had Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, and Shilpa Shinde.

Sumona's team consisted of contestants like Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotra, Krishna Shroff, and Abhishek Kumar. The previous episode also witnessed the re-entry of evicted contestants Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde.

