EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi recalls getting duped by a woman; shares, 'She took 1 or 1.5 lakh and...'

Shivangi Joshi, popularly known for her role as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is among the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. However, achieving success in the industry isn't a cakewalk and an established actor goes through a lot before making it big in the showbiz industry. Similarly, Shivangi also had a fair share of ups and downs but eventually became a huge star.

Sharing a shocking incident that happened to her during her initial days, Shivangi Joshi exclusively shared with Pinkvilla how a lady duped her who took a huge amount from her and ran away.

Shivangi Joshi recalls losing lakhs:

In our show Behind the Success, Shivangi Joshi opened up about the same and shared, "When we came to Mumbai, someone robbed us. Someone told us, 'There's an acting school and she should go as she is new. The fee of the acting school is 1 or 1.5 lakh and give us that money so we would submit there.' There was this aunty who pretended to be nice and she took that money from us and then ran away. She was just gone."

When asked whether she ever faced that woman again, the Balika Vadhu 2 fame revealed that she never met her again but she remembers that woman's name and it starts with 'B'.

Advertisement

Watch Shivangi Joshi's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

About Shivangi Joshi's journey in entertainment industry:

Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi shared screen space with Shweta Tiwari in Begusarai. After that, she bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her character Naira resonated with the fans. She received immense love for her acting mettle and went on to become a household name. She was a part of the show from 2016 to 2021.

After this, Shivangi Joshi once again impressed fans by playing the lead role in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Her chemistry with co-star Kushal Tandon created magic on screens and they received immense love from fans. The show ran for a brief period but this fresh on-screen pairing became the talk of the town because of their acting prowess.

Apart from this, Shivangi has also been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Bekaboo, Jab We Matched and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi recalls shooting with Hina Khan; gives latter's health update as she battles breast cancer