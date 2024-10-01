EXCLUSIVE: Nausheen Ali Sardar says, 'I was locked for another show; but chose to be a part of Vasudha'

Nausheen Ali Sardar is currently seen entertaining the viewers with her stellar performance in Vasudha as Chandrika. The popular actress is best known for her performance in Kkusum. The 90's kids also remember her as the lead heroine from the popular Altaf Raja song Pehle Toh Kabhi Kabhi Gham Tha. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nausheen revealed that she had another show as an option as well, but she chose to be a part of Vasudha.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when asked what made her sign Vasudha, Nausheen Ali Sardar mentioned that she was looking for a stronger and central character that had to be performance-oriented and had prominence in the storyline. As Chandrika in Vasudha fitted the bill, she took up the offer. She said, "I also admire Arvind Babbal's work and wanted to be a part of a show by him. In fact, I was locked for another show, but I chose to be a part of Vasudha."

Take a look at a recent promo of Vasudha here:

Furthermore, Nausheen added that she keeps a lot of factors in mind before signing a project. She said, "Whenever I am offered a character, I make sure it is a pivotal one. Even if I take up shows as cameos, I make sure that the storyline revolves around the character. A lot of other things are also taken into consideration. For example, the budget and the location of the set."

The Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress also added that she doesn't prefer TV shows being shot in Naigaon as one has to spare extra time traveling to Naigaon. She said, "I prefer shows that are shot around Andheri and Goregaon. Everything was check-listed when it came to Vasudha and that's why I took up the project."

Talking about her character in Vasudha, Nausheen mentioned that she feels inspired by Ramya Krishnan's portrayal of Sivagami from Bahubali. She said, "Chandrika is a very strong character. To be honest, it felt a little inclined towards the role of Sivagami from Bahubali. That character has been an inspiration. Not that I am imitating her, but just the persona of a queen-like figure and that's why I feel inspired by her character in the movie."

However, Nausheen added that she feels Chandrika is a more intense and multi-layered character as compared to Sivagami from Bahubali.

Talking about taking breaks between each project, Nausheen mentioned that for an actor it is important to safeguard his/her exclusivity. She said, "If you're seen too often, audiences might lose interest in you. One can't eat the same food daily, right? Similarly, audiences would have no interest if I took up projects just for the heck of it. Having said that, I keep on doing TV shows, whether cameos or powerful roles."

On being loved for her show Kkusum, Nausheen Ali Sardar mentioned being blessed and added that even today, people come up to her and talk to her stating that they've watched her show Kkusum and loved her in the show. She said, "These days, a few young fans also tell me that they've grown up watching me and I feel extremely happy, grateful, and blessed that people have been showering so much love on me ever since Kkusum days."

Vasudha also stars newbie Priya Thakur in the lead role.

