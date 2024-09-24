Nausheen Ali Sardar was unaware of her brother's demise due to 'no phone policy' on Vasudha's sets

Nausheen Ali Sardar is currently seen in the recently released show, Vasudha. The show premiered on September 16, and on the same day, Nausheen suffered a personal loss. The actress, who is extremely close to her siblings, lost her eldest brother aged 48, who was the first of five siblings. However, she received this heartbreaking news four hours later.

As per ETimes TV report, Nausheen Ali Sardar was busy shooting for her show Vasudha and learned about her elder brother's demise after her day wrapped up. A unit from the sets of the show told the portal that the actress was devastated to know about her brother's sudden demise. After learning about this unfortunate news, Nausheen immediately rushed home.

Nausheen, who was extremely close to her elder brother, is shaken by this tragic news. However, she has been also taking care of her mother and sister-in-law who are deeply affected by this unexpected loss. Nausheen's brother passed away due to cardiac arrest.

However, despite this unfortunate tragedy, Nausheen maintained her professionalism and returned to the shoot just a day after her brother's demise.

Workwise, Nausheen Ali Sardar is best known for her stint in the hit show, Kkusum. She has been a well-known face of the telly industry and made sure to impress fans with her acting prowess every time. She was also seen in Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Currently, she is seen playing the role of Chandrika Singh Chauhan.

Recently, while chatting with Pinkvilla, Nausheen Ali Sardar had spoken about her character. She said, "Chandrika has a lot of layers and shades, it is even more intense than the role of Sivagami. It is not just one line, it is multi-layered."

Speaking about the show, Vasudha features Priya Thakur in the lead role, who essays Vasudha. The show premiered on September 16 at 10:30 PM. Apart from Priya Thakur and Nausheen Ali Sardar, Vasudha features Abhishek Sharma in the lead role as Devansh.

The Pinkvilla team prays for Nausheen Ali Sardar and her family as they battle this tough phase!

