EXCLUSIVE: Vasudha's Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals taking inspiration from Bahubali's Sivagami for her character Chandrika

Nausheen Ali Sardar, best known for her stint in and as Kkusum has been enchanting audiences with a different avatar in Zee Tv show Vasudha. Sardar took on the powerful role of Chandrika Singh Chauhan, a woman both revered and feared. A self-made force in Udaipur, Chandrika governed her business empire by a strict rulebook of her own making. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nausheen revealed drawing inspiration from Bahubali's Sivagami character played by Ramya Krishnan.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, we inquired about Nausheen's sources of inspiration for her compelling role in Vasudha, the talented actress added that she feels her character is similar to that of Sivagami from Bahubali. She said, "Chandrika is a very strong character. To be honest, it felt a little inclined towards the role of Sivagami from Bahubali. That character has been an inspiration. Not that I am imitating her, but just the persona of a queen-like figure and that's why I feel inspired by her character in the movie."

Take a look at a recent promo of Vasudha here:

Nausheen Ali Sardar further added, "Chandrika has a lot of layers and shades, it is even more intense than the role of Sivagami. It is not just one line, it is multi-layered."

When asked what made her sign Vasudha, Nausheen said, "Whenever I am offered a character, I make sure it is a pivotal one. Even if I take up shows as cameos, I make sure that the storyline revolves around the character. A lot of other things are also taken into consideration. For example the budget and the location of the set."

The Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actress added, "I don't prefer shows that are shot in Naigaon because I feel one has to waste three to four hours reaching the sets apart from dedicating 12 hours for the shift. I prefer shows that are shot around Andheri and Goregaon. Everything was check-listed when it came to Vasudha and that's why I took up the project."

On being loved for her show Kkusum, Nausheen Ali Sardar mentioned being blessed and added that even today, people come up to her and talk to her stating that they've watched her show Kkusum and loved her in the show. She said, "These days, a few young fans also tell me that they've grown up watching me and I feel extremely happy, grateful, and blessed that people have been showering so much love on me ever since Kkusum days."

Talking about Nausheen Ali Sardar's new show Vasudha, this compelling story delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds, whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

In contrast to the strong and strict Nausheen's character as Chandrika, the show features Priya Thakur as Vasudha, an innocent, carefree young woman unfamiliar with the rigidities of urban life. With a trusting heart and a belief in the goodness of people, Vasudha’s attempts to impress Chandrika often land her in trouble, creating an engaging and dynamic interplay between these two vastly different personalities.

Apart from Priya Thakur and Nausheen Ali Sardar, Vasudha features Abhishek Sharma in the lead role as Devansh. Sharma has been a part of shows like Nimki Mukhiya, Nimki Vidhayak, and Imlie among others.

