EXCLUSIVE: Nikitin Dheer on Mahayudh track in Shrimad Ramayan; 'Raavan is not a black character, he is grey'

Shrimad Ramayan is all set to make a transition to Sony SAB. As the show is entering one of its climaxes, Pinkvilla got in touch with Nikitin Dheer who plays Raavan in the show. In an exclusive chat, Dheer mentioned about learning a lot from Raavan and stated that he isn't a black character, but a grey one.

Shrimad Ramayan's Nikitin Dheer on playing and understanding Raavan's psyche

Talking about the same, Nikitin Dheer said, "This is the kind of role that I have always wanted to do and I am glad that I finally got the chance and the audience also liked my portrayal. I will always remember the amount of discussion I had with the directors and writers about Raavan. When I studied him closely, I realized that he is not a black character, he is grey. All his emotions were very heightened, and that was the stark difference between Raavan and Shri Ram."

Nikitin Dheer added, "Shri Ram used to think, speak, and do things after understanding them. But Raavan’s emotions like love, anger, envy were an explosion for him. So, once you read and understand the intricacy of the character, it is a privilege for any actor to play his character because you end up learning so much about the human psyche. There's no emotion that Raavan lacks."

Nikitin Dheer on Mahayudh track in Shrimad Ramayan

He said, "The Mahayudh is the ultimate climax of the current phase of the story, full of action and a dynamic victory of good over evil. Preparing for this intense performance, I worked on my physical strength and endurance to keep my energy high. I had rigorous rehearsals to maintain the emotional intensity of Raavan's final moments and ensure the battle scenes were delivered impactfully."

Nikitin Dheer on bringing the most challenging and rewarding aspects of Raavan to life

The Chennai Express actor said, "Playing Raavan has been a fantastic journey to be honest. I think it is every actor’s dream to play a character like Raavan, who is so magnanimous and grand in so many ways. Along with the darkness and rage that he carried, Raavan also had grit, devotion, and determination. There’s a lot to learn from Raavan. This was one of the rewarding aspects for me, to bring out the other side of Raavan."

Nikitin Dheer on staying true to the traditional depiction of Raavan while adding his interpretation

Nikitin Dheer said, "When we started shooting for the show, one thing was made clear that Shrimad Ramayan is a mythological show and mythologies should be shown as it is, without anyone interpreting it. Before starting the shoot, I read a lot about Ramayan and we followed writer Anand Neelakanthan’s vision for the show as his knowledge on this subject is vast.

He added, "We also have Vinod Sharma on board, who is an expert on Hindu history. So, whenever I had questions, and I had quite a few of them, I would turn to them. Knowledge enables you to prepare better for a character."

Nikitin Dheer on physical transformation as Raavan

The Jodha Akbar actor said, "A lot of it has come naturally to me in terms of physical demeanor and body language. I've even gained weight specifically for the character, which worked in our favor on screen. The rest involves a mental transformation and understanding the character's perspective. It's crucial to fall in love with your character to portray them in the best way possible."

Shrimad Ramayan is all set to telecast on Sony SAB from 12 August onwards at 7:30 pm.

