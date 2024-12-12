Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary with a throwback PIC
On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Abhishek Kumar posted a throwback picture with him on his social media handle.
On the birth anniversary of the late actor Sidharth Shukla, Abhishek Kumar took a moment to honor his memory. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant and Bigg Boss 17 runner-up shared a heartfelt post to remember the beloved star.
Abhishek Kumar posted a picture with Sidharth Shukla, recalling a cherished memory from the sets of the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Abhishek, who worked as a crowd artist in one of the film’s songs, has always expressed his admiration for the late actor, calling him an inspiration. He posted the picture with a red heart emoji.
Check out Abhishek Kumar's pic with Sidharth Shukla below:
Sidharth Shukla, known for his charismatic personality and hit shows like Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of his fans and peers. Abhishek has previously spoken about how Sidharth’s journey in the industry motivated him to dream big and never give up.
During an earlier interview with the Times of India, Abhishek revealed his experience of working with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He mentioned being taken aback by Shukla's aura. The Bigg Boss 17 participant said that he was part of a crowd in the film where he met the Balika Vadhu actor. Abhishek shared, "Sidharth sir se ye seekha ki logon ka toh kaam hai kehna, wo kuch bhi bole, aap apna stand lena, proper way se khelna, agar tum ho toh tum akele hi kaafi ho (I learned to not give attention to what people said about me from Sidharth sir. You should focus on your game, make your own decisions and be self-independent)."
Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021 due to a heart attack, leaving a void in the entertainment world. However, tributes like these remind everyone that his impact remains strong and his memory continues to inspire.
