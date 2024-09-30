Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar apologizes to fans for disappointing them; 'Ap sab log hurt hai...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had a rocking closure last night, with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the winner's trophy. The grand finale episode was a star-studded affair and ended on a high note. However, Abhishek Kumar took to social media to address the conversation about his poor performance during the grand finale stunts. The Udaariyaan actor apologized to his fans and took responsibility for not being able to ace the last few stunts.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Kumar shared a sad image from his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey and spoke about being unable to perform the last two and the most critical stunts of the show. He wrote, "I'm sorry. Mujhe pai ap sab log hurt hain, khatron ki ending achi nhi hui per i promise zindagi ki ending best hogi. Jai Mata di. (I know you guys are hurt. Khatron Ke Khiladi's journey couldn't end on a good note. But I promise that life's ending will be best)."

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's Instagram story here:

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Kumar was the fourth contestant to secure a place in the Top 5 finalist. In the stunt to secure a place in the top 3, Kumar was pitted against Krishna Shroff in a water stunt. However, Kumar aborted the stunt, which raised many eyebrows. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, and Niyati Fatnani mentioned how Kumar didn't give his best and wasted the opportunity.

In another grand finale stunt, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up and Shroff locked horns yet again for one last time, and Kumar failed to perform the stunt. While trying his best, he didn't score one point, leaving everyone disappointed.

It looks like Kumar understood his mistakes and took responsibility for his loss in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. We're sure that Kumar's heartfelt and genuine apology will pacify his fans.

