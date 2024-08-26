Working as crowd artist to doing top reality shows; looking at Abhishek Kumar's career transition on his birthday

Did you know that the famous Bigg Boss contestant was once a crowd artist in Alia and Varun starrer Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania? One of the well-known social media icons- Abhishek Kumar began his journey with small roles in TV shows, and movies, and later rose to fame with Bigg Boss 17, becoming the first runner-up.

Abhishek Kumar initially gained recognition through his engaging social media reels and stylish appearances, which left the audience scrolling through his profile for a long time. Soon his hard work and dedication opened the doors for bigger opportunities, that have now made him one of the popular Bigg Boss contestants.

Now let’s dive into the birthday boy’s journey from small roles to ruling one of the biggest reality TV shows.

Initial Career Journey

Hailing from a family where the majority of members serve in the Indian Air Force, Abhishek decided to choose acting as a career. His father wanted him to pursue engineering and then join their family legacy of working in the Indian Air Force. But for his acting passion, Abhishek came to Mumbai in 2018, and for 6 months he lied to his family about doing his training in Delhi. In the financially-tight situation, Abhishek used to skip breakfast and eat 30Rs Channa Masala, and 20Rs Roti, and then go for the audition.

Abhishek started his acting career as a crowd artist and was noticed by fans in Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulahania’s song. In the Daingad Daingad song, he was seen in his chocolate boy era smiling and dancing behind Siddharth Shukla. On the occasion of 10 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulahani, Abhishek Kumar shared his first photo from the set of Dharma Productions.

From social media star to his first show

Abhishek Kumar then started creating an engaging social media reel and made a special place in the world of influencers. The Bigg Boss fame followed the social media trends and kept his fans interested in his reels. His hard work paid off when he was noticed by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who cast him in their show- Udaariyaan. In this popular show, Abhishek portrayed the role of Amrik Singh Virk alongside, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya.

In this show, he was seen as the younger brother of the lead actor- Ankit Gupta who played the role of Fateh. Throughout the show, Abhishek charmed the audience with his amazing acting skills and left them traumatized by his sudden death in the show. In the show, Abhishek’s character was seen romancing Isha Malviya’s Jasmine, making fans crush over their chemistry and wanting to see more of them together.

As Adhiraj in Bekaboo

Abhishek’s dream of working in a supernatural genre became a reality when he got a chance to work in Ekta Kapoor’s show- Bekaboo. In this fantasy revenge drama, Abhishek played the negative, and powerful role of Adhiraj.

When offered this show, he shared his excitement as after Udaariyaan he went on a short break and wanted to do something different and powerful, and Adhiraj's character was perfect to start with something new. Further, he also shared that he was a fan of Ekta Kapoor and always wanted to work with her.

Starred in Music Videos

Apart from daily soap operas and small roles, the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant continued his work by starring in various music videos. Abhishek Kumar starred in some famous music videos like Khaali Botal, Saanware, and Kasoor - where he was seen romancing Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, and more.

Rising to fame with Bigg Boss

After years of struggles in the industry, Abhishek Kumar gained a massive fan following in Bigg Boss 17. His journey in Bigg Boss was full of anger, emotional breakdowns, and a strong comeback. Throughout the season, we saw Abhishek Kumar deal with contestants' bad behavior and form strong friendship bonds with Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. During his journey, Abhishek was once evicted because of his anger, but was seen as a hero in the audience’s eyes and made a strong comeback in the show.

From being seen as the weakest contestant to being an audience favorite, and securing the position of first-runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar set a strong example for the audience.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant

After Bigg Boss, Abhishek participated in one of the thrilling reality TV shows- Khatron Ke Khiladi where he is seen dealing with his deepest fears. When initially asked about the reason for rejecting Khatron, Abhishek shared that he is claustrophobic and has an injury in his right hand, that makes it difficult for him to hold things.

But later, Abhishek changed his mind and joined the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he is seen impressing his fans with his strong performance. One of the most appreciated stunts was his car task where he was seen accompanied by Krishna Shroff. In the stunt, contestants had to remove flags from the moving car, and Abhishek and Krishna performed this stunt with courage, receiving acclaim from contestants and fans.

After his courageous stunt, we are now excited to see more of Abhishek’s performances.

In conclusion, Abhishek’s journey was full of ups and downs, but with his passion and determination, he has now made a strong place in the industry.

Pinkvilla wishes Abhishek Kumar a very Happy Birthday!

