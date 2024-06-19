EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Elvish Yadav says he 'misses' BB OTT 2 days; reveals even he does not know Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

Elvish Yadav is a popular social media influencer and has a massive ardent fan following. The social media star became a household name after participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite being a wild card contestant in the controversial show, Elvish emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Post his stint in the show, Elvish has been in the headlines for various reasons.

Now, Elvish Yadav recently got into a candid conversation with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, the social media sensation reminisced about his days from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and also spoke about Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Elvish Yadav reveals 'missing' Bigg Boss OTT 2:

When asked about his journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav said, "Jab mei ghar ke andar tha tab muje aisa lagta tha ki mei kab bahar jaunga, abb jaise mei bahar aa gaya, miss karta hu mei bohot zyada voh wali vibe. (When I was inside BB OTT 2 house, I wanted to come out of the house. Now that I'm out, I miss the house and its vibe)."

Elvish explained, "Kya hi time tha, ek saal hone ko aaya hai ki ghar ke andar the humlog aur bohot maza aata tha. Miss karta hu aur toh kuch nahi. Kyuki voh chiz dobara mei maybe jee nahi paunga joh joh contestants the saath mei, joh vibe thi hamari voh vapis nahi ho paayegi Bigg Boss ke ghar jaisi. (It was a good time. It will clock a year when we were inside the house and it was fun. I miss that because that might not happen again with those contestants. The vibe we had in Bigg Boss, it won't be there again)."

Elvish Yadav talks about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

When Elvish Yadav was asked whether he is supporting any contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3, the inlfuencer said, "Muje pata hi nahi kon kon aara hai. Maine pucha phone karke ki muje toh bata do. Voh batate nahi. Unki policy hoti hai ki jab tak start nahi hoga show, kisi ko pata nahi chalega kon aara hai kon nahi. (I don't know who is participating. I called them and told them to tell me who are the contestants but they didn't tell me. They have a policy that they don't share names of the contestants until the show begins)."

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, the Anil Kapoor hosted controversial reality show will kickstart on June 21.

Apart from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav was also seen as a guest on Temptation Island.

