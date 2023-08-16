EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Machayenge 4 in work? Rapper Emiway Bantai shares details

Indian rapper, singer, and songwriter Emiway Bantai has gained immense popularity in the Indian music industry. He first gained attention with his independent rap music and self-made music videos on YouTube. He rose to prominence with his track "Firse Machayenge" in 2019, which went viral and garnered millions of views on YouTube. In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Bantai shared if Machayenge 4 is on the track.

Rapper Emiway Bantai on his journey from Street to Mainstream

The famous rapper and YouTuber Emiway Bantai was recently interviewed by Pinkvilla. In an exclusive interview, Bantia was asked about his journey from the streets to the mainstream and how he would describe this journey. He said, “Overall Hip-hop I think ab mainstream bhi nahi, upper mainstream hogya mere hisaab se aaj. Sab ko sun ne ka hai hip-hop, sab ko chahiye rap. Aur journey kaafi khubsurat hai mashallah or abhi bhi mai journey m hi hu or chal hi raha hai or kisi kisi ko yeh safar ‘suffer’ krvata hai but meko yeh safar ‘suffer’ nahi karvaya.(Overall, I think Hip-hop is not just mainstream now, it has become even more prominent according to me today. Everyone wants to listen to hip-hop, everyone wants rap. And the journey has been quite beautiful, by God's grace. I am still on this journey, it's ongoing, and for some, this journey makes them 'suffer', but this journey hasn't made me 'suffer')”

He added, “Mai bhaut hi khubsurat tarike se safar karke aaya hu. Aur bus shuruwat hai yeh u know mai jahan pe bhi hu alhamdulillah. Ek hip-hop ke through public ko motivation dene ki kosish hai hamesha se or wo mai apne album King Of The Streets ke through abhi kiya hu. Toh hamesha se ek balance rakha hu mai. (I have traveled this journey in a very beautiful manner. And this is just the beginning, you know, wherever I am, all thanks to the Almighty. There has always been an attempt to motivate the public through hip-hop, and I have just done that with my album "King Of The Streets." So, I have always maintained a balance.)”

Rapper Emiway Bantai shares details about his album Machayenge 4

When the rapper was asked if his album Machayenge 4 is in the works or not, he said, “Machayenge 4 hai pipeline mien. Mai banake rkha hu. Actually Machayenge 4 ka masla yeh ho gya hai ki Machayenge 4 jo gaana hai wo ek alag tarike se bhi realise hua tha but actual jo comibination hai Machayenge 4 ka mai do-do vibe m bnaya hu, do do Machayenge taiyar hai mere pss iss hisab se bole toh Machayenge 4 and 5 dono ready hai. (Machayenge 4 is in the pipeline. I've prepared it. There has been an issue with Machayenge 4 in the sense that the song was released differently, but the actual combination of Machayenge 4 was made with two different vibes. So, I have created two versions of Machayenge, which means Machayenge 4 and 5, both are ready according to this.)”

He added, “Toh main khud hi confuse hu dono m se achaa konsa hai toh mai jisko bhi suna raha hu wo bol raha hai yeh acha yeh acha. Toh jis din mai mind se clear ho jaunga yeh achaa hai jis din yeh confusion clear ho jayega uss din Machayenge 4 bhi aa jayega. (So, I am the one who is confused about which one is better among the two. Whenever someone listens to either of them, someone is saying that it's good or vice-versa. So, the day I become clear in my mind about which one is better, the day this confusion gets resolved, that day "Machayenge 4" will also be released.)”

Work-wise, Emiway is known for his distinctive style of rapping. Some of his popular tracks include Machayenge, Khatam, Firse Machayenge, and Bantai Ki Public. Emiway has millions of fan followers on YouTube.

