Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale EXCLUSIVE: Badshah to join Salman Khan for the episode

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws closer, a sense of eager anticipation has gripped the audiences. All eyes are on the show's charismatic host, Salman Khan, who holds the key to revealing the ultimate winner to the throne this season. In an exciting turn of events for fans of Bigg Boss OTT, it has been informed that musician Badshah will be joining Salman Khan for the grand finale of the show's second season.

Badshah on the set of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale

A source close to the show exclusively informed Pinkvilla, "It was a very last-minute development and Badshah had to postpone his personal commitments for this appearance as the makers were very keen on hosting him as part of the grand finale. On the contestants' front, Badshah is gunning for Elvish Yadav for the win and it appears that he is quite keen to collaborate with him in the future. As part of the grand finale celebrations, Badshah will also be jamming exclusively with Salman Khan on the hook step of his latest song Gone Girl just like he did in 2021 when the duo dropped some slick moves on Jugnu. His entry happens right before the integration of the Dream Girl 2 star cast on the show."

The 39-year-old hip-hop icon's presence will undoubtedly elevate the event as he takes on the role of a special guest and star performer. Badshah will engage with the top 5 contestants within the house and deliver a spectacular set that promises to enthrall the audience.

Amidst the buzz, Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale will witness promotional appearances from Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Panday for Dream Girl 2.

Throughout the season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been graced by the presence of renowned artists including Raftaar, Tony Kakkar, Asees Kaur, Emiway Bantai, and Neha Kakkar, who have made captivating guest appearances during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, adding extra flair to the path leading to the grand finale.

Grand Finalists of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

The culmination of weeks of drama, emotions, and challenges will finally reach its pinnacle as the winner is unveiled, marking the end of a thrilling journey for both the contestants and the audience.

The countdown has begun to the culminating episode where the spotlight will shine on the top contenders: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve, all vying for the illustrious winner's title.

The show’s finale will premiere today (14 August) on Jio Cinema from 9 PM onwards.

