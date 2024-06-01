Karan Kundrra is among the most popular actors in the TV industry. The actor never fails to impress his fans with his performances. Currently, Karan is a part of the reality show Laughter Chef.

Pinkvilla celebrated Karan Kundrra's journey in the industry in our new show, Behind The Sucess. In the interview, Kundrra spoke about his career choices, recalled his earlier days with family, and opened up about his relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Kundrra shares insights about finding himself in Bigg Boss 15

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra shared the experience of “finding himself” and his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra said, “Most categorically, I found myself on the show. About captive reality shows like Bigg Boss, especially season like ours, which was not about a lot of things. It was actually about finding ourselves.”

He shared that when you find out about yourself, which happens within a month, especially in a format like that, you gain a lot of wisdom and understand what you like and what you don't like. He elaborated, "There, it's all about what you perceive. Jab vo hota hai toh clarity aati hai. (There, it's all about your perception. When that happens, you have clarity)."

Karan Kundrra on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15

Speaking about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan said, “Mene dekha usko aur mene kaha ye sahi hai. Rest is there, and it’s kind of nice, I had to find myself. That’s how you make friends. And when you see someone like Teju, everybody thought ki nahi hoga even Teju thought ye kyu hoga and that happened too because you know what you like (I saw her, and I knew she was the one. And when you see someone like Teju, everybody thought it wouldn't happen, even Teju thought why would it happen, and then it did because you know what you like).”

Karan concluded by sharing how this clarity has impacted his life outside the show. He said that he is happier today because he is making decisions based on what he believes, not on what others around him are saying.

