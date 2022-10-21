EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra reveals beautiful ‘little things’ in his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most happening couples in the telly industry. The duo met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. They formed a strong bond on the show and their love for each other has only grown ever since. The couple is loved by their fans in large numbers and they also gave them the hashtag Tejran. They never shy away from PDA and they are adored for their quirky banter with each other and paps. Karan Kundrra recently opened up with Pinkvilla on the little things in their relationship which make it special, as he promotes his new music video ‘Inni Si Gal’. Talking about special gestures by Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra revealed in the interview with Pinkvilla that their relationship is all about the little things. The actor said, “With Tejasswi it's all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done." Special gestures by Karan Kundrra Karan Kundrra shared that he also loves to do those little gestures for her. "She gets very happy when I send her a random message in the middle of the day. She knows I am not much of a phone person and when I call her in between a busy day, then she recognizes my efforts.” He added, “I don’t have to go to Milan and spend Rs. 10 lakh to please her, it's all just little efforts.”

Karan Kundrra speaks about ‘the proposal’ Tejasswi Prakash had earlier spoken that Karan Kundrra has never went down on his knees to propose to her. On being asked about the same, the actor laughed and said why is he asked the same question everywhere. Regarding the proposal, Roadies star said, “I will propose when the time comes." About Inni Si Gal The popular Telly star is all set to steal the hearts of his fans again with his new romantic music video, “Inni Si Gal”. He is paired with beautiful actress Aditi Budhathoki. It is a sweet video showcasing the little moments of love between a couple. Stebin Ben has lent the voice for the music video and it is penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. It is produced by Sa Re Ga Ma Originals. About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are audience's favourite real-life couple in the telly town. The duo started dating when they were inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors and Tejasswi Prakash has visited the sets for him. Karan is also often seen picking her up after her shoot for Naagin 6. The fans of the couple is eagerly waiting for their wedding news.

