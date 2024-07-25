India's Best Dancer 4: Did you know Karisma Kapoor's chic fluorescent green color outfit has connection with Suniel Shetty? Here's how

India's Best Dancer Season 4 is among the most popular shows on Indian Television screens. Amidst the heightened competition in the mega auditions, Bollywood diva and judge of the show Karisma Kapoor will serve one and all massive fashion goals as she seamlessly flaunts a fluorescent green dress. But do you know Karisma's outfit has a connection with Suniel Shetty?

Karisma Kapoor recalls shooting with Suniel Shetty:

While shooting for the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 4, Judge Terence Lewis complimented Karisma Kapoor's outfit and called her "super glamourous." Karisma gleefully mentioned that she had to dress up as she had to do justice to the mega.

She further revealed some fascinating trivia from the time she shot for a foot-tapping song and asked Terence Lewis to guess the song and the actor. The actress reminded Terence that she had worn an outfit of the same fluorescent green color. Karisma asked Terence, "Can you tell me the name of the song and who else was with me in it?"

Terence quickly responded, "I remember there was a phase in your career where you looked a certain way in terms of your fashion and style. The film you’re hinting towards was with Suniel Shetty. I remember you wearing a short fluorescent green dress, wherein you had straight hair that was in fashion at the time. The name of the song was Sundara Sundara from the film Rakshak."

Take a look close look at Karisma Kapoor's PIC here-

Karisma Kapoor talks about completing shooting song in 3 hours:

Further, Karisma Kapoor recalled shooting the Sundara Sundara song in three hours. She revealed, "It was monsoon season, and we were shooting in Madh Island. We used to shoot four to five shifts or sometimes more in those times. We only had 2.5-3 hours to shoot the song. I wore this dress, we were on the beach, and it was raining! Despite that, we completed the song in all of 3 hours."

About India's Best Dancer 4 upcoming episode:

In the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 4, the ultimate mega auditions will happen as some exceptional talent showcase their best power moves and rightfully own their spot in the Best Barah (Best 12). Judged by Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, India's Best Dancer 4 premieres at 8:00 PM on Sony TV.

