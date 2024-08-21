EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan recalls his nervousness before Shah Rukh Khan on YRKKH sets; reveals how SRK is one reason he did not quit acting

In the most recent episode of Pinkvilla's Behind The Success series, Mohsin Khan opened up about his personal experiences, challenging times, and career highlights. During the conversation, we shared a nostalgic photo of him alongside Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Reflecting on the day the Bollywood superstar visited the set, Mohsin admitted to feeling quite nervous. He commended the Pathaan star for his flawless ability to bring the scenes to life just as they were written.

Mohsin Khan said, "Hum sab itne nervous khade the ki Shah Rukh Khan sahab aa rahe the aur hum shoot kar rahe the. Toh kaun bole ki rehearsal karte hai. Sab log chup chap khade hain toh he himself asked ki yahan reading nahi hoti kya. Humne bola nahi nahi sir, hoti hai (We were so nervous that Shah Rukh Khan was coming and we were shooting. Nobody mentioned rehearsing the scene and everyone was standing quietly. Then, he himself asked whether script reading happens here. We said that it happens). Toh we sat down and read the scene."

Giving more insights into it, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame expressed amazement at how Shah Rukh Khan did not fumble while reading the scene. When we asked Mohsin if he was nervous before the Bollywood superstar, the Jab Mila Tu actor said, "Extremely nervous."

During the same chat, he reminisced about the first time he spotted SRK, who was greeting his fans from Mannat while a huge crowd gathered outside his home. Mohsin then revealed that he prayed to God, promising that if the Raees star helped him kickstart his career, he would never give up on acting. Remarkably, that wish came true when Shah Rukh Khan launched the show Dream Girl—Ek Ladki Deewani Si, marking the moment when the superstar presented him to the audience at an award ceremony.

Mohsin Khan rose to fame owing to his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi. Their onscreen chemistry created magic and is still fresh in the hearts of the ardent viewers. Khan was last seen in the web series Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh.

