Nehal Chudasama comments on Farrhana Bhatt’s behaviour after her Bigg Boss 19 eviction: ‘I would never...'

Bigg Boss 19 saw a surprising twist this weekend with a double eviction that left both fans and contestants stunned. Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali were eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after receiving the lowest number of votes. The eviction came without any secret room twist, catching even host Salman Khan off guard.

Salman expressed his disbelief on stage, saying, “I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count, and thus, both of you have to leave the house.”

Nehal’s exit also triggered an emotional moment between her and fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt. The two, who once shared a close friendship, had drifted apart following a recent fallout. When Nehal’s eviction was announced, Farrhana tried to hug her, but Nehal refused, saying, “You broke my heart.”

After Nehal left the Bigg Boss house, Farrhana was seen breaking down in tears. In a moment of distress, she jumped into the swimming pool and cried while speaking to housemate Tanya Mittal. Farrhana said, “I feel bad for Neha. I said a lot of things to her in anger. She was my friend, but I pushed her away. She didn’t even hug me.” She also told Tanya that she regretted blaming Nehal for faking a love angle with Baseer Ali and accused Kunickaa Sadanand of creating misunderstandings between them.

Here’s how Nehal responded to Farrhana’s breakdown

After her eviction, Nehal Chudasama took to Instagram to share her reaction. Posting a clip of Farrhana’s emotional moment from the episode, Nehal wrote, “I would never betray someone I give my heart to. Nehal Chudasama jisse dil deti hai, uska bura chaahna meri fitrat hi nahi hai. & as I mentioned, ‘Main iske baad bhi tere saath khadi rahungi.’ Love & support for Farro.”

Her post received mixed reactions online. Some fans called her a “real friend” for showing maturity, while others accused her of being “fake” and trying to appear positive after eviction.

The shocking double eviction and Nehal’s emotional response have once again kept Bigg Boss 19 in the spotlight. Several former contestants, including Rahul Vaidya and Diandra Soares, also expressed surprise at Baseer Ali’s early exit, adding more buzz around this week’s dramatic episode.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama get eliminated from Salman Khan show