EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Mistry says Asit Modi told her, ‘Tumhare honth bahut acche hain, mere room mein aa jao’

On the comments that Asit Modi passed at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

But what happened in Singapore was extreme. He said, ‘Tumhare honth bahut sundar lag rahe hain, pakadkar kiss kar loon. Tum akele room mein kya karti ho? Mere room mein aa jao. Tumhari room partner toh chali jaati hai, tum mere room mein aa jaya karo, whiskey peete hain. (You’ve got attractive lips, feel like kissing them. What do you do alone in your room? Anyway, your room partner leaves, come join me in my room and let’s have whiskey.

On the makers speaking disrespectfully with her

Asit Modi told me these things in March 2019 but before this, in October 2018, Sohail spoke in a very disrespectful manner with me because I’d asked for a leave for my daughter’s passport appointment, which was a week later. I just needed 3 hours for the work, and I kept calling everyone to approve the leave. After 3 hours of not getting any response from anyone, I confirmed my daughter’s appointment with the passport office. Abuses were hurled at me over the call for taking a 3 hour leave from work.

On her husband’s reaction to this case

Whenever I received such threat calls, my husband would ask, ‘What is this that you are doing? You are selling your soul. Why are you even working here?’ I said, ‘I’ll go crazy if I take any action against them.’ They will torture me on the set and I don’t want to take this further, let me go to work.’ I told these things to my husband and let it go but he said, ‘Jennifer, this is not fair. You are not doing the right thing’ but I did not have the courage to fight against these powerful people. After that, Modi ji said these things in March, and many such similar incidents happened.

I once again told Sohail that I don’t want to do the show but they kept demeaning me but how much will you press someone down. ‘Ab itna daba diya hai ki darr hi khatam ho gaya hai,’ shared the actress.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

