Exclusive Video: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani talks about bonding with Karan Kundrra on sets

Gashmeer Mahajani, a popular face in Indian television is known for his roles in Imlie, Saavi Ki Savaari, and securing 4th place in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is more popular for his roles in Marathi films and shows. The actor made his debut with the Hindi film, Muskurake Dekh Zara in 2010. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, a fantasy series where the actor plays the character of a werewolf. The show also casts Karan Kundrra playing the role of his brother, and Reem Shaikh in the role of the female protagonist.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Gashmeer Mahajani talked about his role in the show, the kind of preparations he went through, how Jhalak Dikhla Jaa helped, the superpowers he wished to have, and working with Karan and Reem. He also revealed that the show was offered to him when he was in the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa finale.