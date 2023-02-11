Exclusive Video: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani talks about bonding with Karan Kundrra on sets
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani talks about bonding with Karan Kundrra on sets. Watch it here.
Gashmeer Mahajani, a popular face in Indian television is known for his roles in Imlie, Saavi Ki Savaari, and securing 4th place in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is more popular for his roles in Marathi films and shows. The actor made his debut with the Hindi film, Muskurake Dekh Zara in 2010. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, a fantasy series where the actor plays the character of a werewolf. The show also casts Karan Kundrra playing the role of his brother, and Reem Shaikh in the role of the female protagonist.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Gashmeer Mahajani talked about his role in the show, the kind of preparations he went through, how Jhalak Dikhla Jaa helped, the superpowers he wished to have, and working with Karan and Reem. He also revealed that the show was offered to him when he was in the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa finale.
Gashmeer talks about his equation with Karan
Gashmeer revealed that he believes in ownership. He doesn’t give his all to a show if he doesn’t feel ownership of the show, and Karan shares the same sentiments. “Karan is as involved as I’m on sets, also he owns the product the way I do. So, we bond over work and had a great time working together.” The actor also added that he is in the industry to work, and he will bond with those who share the same work ideals as him.
Watch the entire interview here:
About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal:
Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in a fictional thriller show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). Watch the show on Colors at 9 PM from February 13 onwards.
