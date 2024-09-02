EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Sudhanshu Pandey take an abrupt exit from Anupamaa after four years? Reason revealed

Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden exit from Anupamaa has created quite a buzz on the internet. Speculations were rife that the actor took an abrupt exit from the show due to his tiff with makers and co-star Rupali Ganguly. However, now while exclusively speaking to Hindi Rush (Pinkvilla), Sudhanshu Pandey revealed the reason for quitting Anupamaa.

In conversation with us, Sudhanshu Pandey opened up on the reason for quitting Anupamaa and said, "Samay aa chuka tha aur muje yeh lag rha tha ki 4 saal se maine bohot kuch diya hai iss character ko. Mai jitne colors, shades usme la sakta tha, jitne alag alag tarah ki chize mei usko de sakta tha character ko voh mei already de chuka tha. (The time had arrived because I thought that I had given a lot to this character in the past 4 years. I had evoked all colors and shades and gave a lot to the character)."

He continued, "Muje lag rha tha kaafi samay se mai shayad as an actor exhaust ho rha hu toh samay aane wala hai, samay aa gaya aur jis din aaya uss din mei sabko milke, gale laga ke vaha se nikal liya. (I thought I had exhausted myself as an actor and when the time arrived, I met and hugged everyone before leaving)."

Advertisement

Watch Sudhanshu Pandey's exclusive interview with Hindi Rush here-

The Anupamaa actor shared how he had this thought of quitting the show for a long time as there was nothing much to explore in Vanraj's role. Sudhanshu mentioned that with time his thoughts changed into this decision of quitting the show. He explained how he has played different characters in the past and in the past four years he thinks that he has explored a lot through his character, Vanraj.

Further, Sudhanshu Pandey added, "As an actor I have always experimented on my characters, throughout my life. Maine 50 film joh kari hai pehle voh bhi bohot hi alag characters maine play kiye hai. Chahe voh South mei kiya ho, chahe Hindi mei kiya ho. Ek Hollywood ki film bhi ki thi maine bohot saal pehle. (I did 50 films and all my characters were different in it. Be it South or Hindi. I even did a Hollywood film long back)."

Advertisement

The 51-year-old shared, "Aur abb muje laga ki abb shayad yeh khel khatam karne ka samay aa gaya hai. Kyuki abhi muje aur characters bhi play karne hai life mei aur as an actor thoda grow bhi karna hai (Now I thought it was time to end this game. I want to play different characters now and grow as an actor)."

Sudhanshu mentioned, "With every character you grow as an actor, toh muje laga abb voh samay aa gaya tha toh isiliye decision liya.With every character you grow as an actor and I thought it was time now so that is the reason for this decision)."

Speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey's exit, on August 28, the actor went live on his Instagram handle and announced his departure from Rajan Shahi's produced show. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena and others in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Top TV news of the week: Sudhanshu Pandey exits Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post, MC Stan announces his breakup, and more