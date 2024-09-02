Alleged tiff with Rupali Ganguly to participating in Bigg Boss 18; all rumors around Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa EXPLORED

In a shocking turn of events, Sudhanshu Pandey bid farewell to Anupamaa and announced his exit from the show. Following his departure from the hit television show, several assumptions, online theories, and rumors flooded the internet. From his alleged tiff with co-actor Rupali Ganguly to reports of him participating in Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant, let us explore every rumor that took social media by storm after Sudhanshu confirmed that he won't be playing Vanraj Shah anymore.

1. Sudhanshu Pandey and Rajan Shahi's tiff

After the 50-year-old said goodbye to Anupamaa, netizens were quick to notice that Sudhanshu Pandey and the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, had unfollowed each other on social media. This unusual activity led to the speculation of an alleged rift between the two.

While it left everyone wondering if Pandey left the Rupali Ganguly starrer on a bad note, the actor asserted that he has no hard feelings toward anyone. Later, in an interview with Etimes, Sudhanshu called Rajan Shahi his ‘brother’ and clarified that their equation remains unchanged.

2. Sudhanshu Pandey to participate in Bigg Boss 18

Besides his reported fallout with Rajan Shahi, several unconfirmed media reports claimed that Sudhanshu Pandey left Anupamaa to join Bigg Boss 18. Additionally, the reports asserted that the actor had been paid a hefty amount for the reality show. However, dismissing all such speculative theories, Sudhanshu told The Indian Express, "It’s fake news about me joining Bigg Boss 18. In any case, that show is not meant for an actor like me. God willing, one day I will host it for sure, but won’t be there as a participant."

3. Sudhanshu Pandey's rift with Rupali Ganguly

Undeniably, Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa disappointed his fans. However, what grabbed more eyeballs was his alleged conflict with Rupali Ganguly. There were reports that Sudhanshu left the show because he and the Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actress did not get along well. Although Rupali has remained tight-lipped about the entire development around the show, she posted a cryptic note about nasty people.

However, this isn't the first time when news of Sudhanshu and Rupali having created differences surfaced. In 2022, the duo hit the headlines after media reports pointed out that the two actors were not on talking terms. Well, that time, Sudhanshu cleared the air and rubbished the rumors.

4. Sudhanshu Pandey to star in web series

In addition to all such speculative theories, another report circulated on social media emphasized that Sudhanshu has already bagged an upcoming reality show. According to a few online posts, the actor will be seen in an Amazon Mini TV venture. Well, more details of the project are yet to be revealed. Since Pandey has talked about exploring new opportunities as an actor, the news has surprised his fans, leaving them excited.

How did Sudhanshu Pandey announce his exit from Anupamaa?

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sudhanshu shared the video of his live session, during which he expressed gratitude to his fans for all their love and support. The Singh Is Kinng actor apologized for making such a sudden decision. In the video, Sudhanshu added that he has not been a part of the show since Raksha Bandhan. Since he did not shed light on the reason behind quitting Anupamaa, social media has tons of assumptions about him.

While there were reports of Rupali Ganguly's potential exit from the show due to the dramatic turn in the storyline, Delnaaz Irani's appreciation post for the actress hinted at the same. It might be a sign of Rupali bidding farewell to the show. However, no confirmation has arrived yet.

