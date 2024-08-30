EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa fame Kunwar Amar Singh talks about Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's exit; 'It was shocking'

Sudhanshu Pandey who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa shocked the viewers with his decision to quit the show. Pandey took to social media and announced his departure from the show leaving his fans disappointed.

Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Kunwar Amar Singh who shared screen space with Pandey in the show and asked about his reaction and bond with the actor.

Kunwar Amar Singh on his reaction to Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa

When asked about his first reaction to Sudhanshu's exit news, Kunwar Amar Singh said, "It was shocking to know that he is not going to be a part of the show anymore. If you work for long, of course, you create a bond, and the kind of human he is, he is always so warm, welcoming, and helpful, so absolutely I am going to miss him."

He added, "Especially for me, my entire track was with Vanraj; our fights and conflicts were shown a lot on screen and thus I feel I managed to work very closely with him throughout. We used to have a lot of fun on the sets and I'm definitely missing him."

Take a look at Kunwar Amar Singh and Sudhanshu Pandey's reel from the sets of Anupamaa:

Kunwar Amar Singh talks about Sudhanshu Pandey's talent

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on Sudhanshu Pandey as an actor, Sigh added, "I feel there is shouldn't be a discussion about the kind of phenomenal actor he is. He has proved himself over the years with his brilliant performances. It's unfortunate that he is no longer a part of the show, but that's how life is, the show must go on."

He added, "I'm sure he will do a great job in his new venture that he'll take up. I am hopeful to work with him. I'm sure we will keep meeting."

Kunwar Amar Singh on his bond with Sudhanshu Pandey

Talking more about the bond he shares with Sudhanshu Pandey, Kunwar Amar said, "We shared a very special bond. At times it was more like a father-son and at other occasions, we were like brothers. He is someone who'll instantly become your friend and have fun with you and when required, he can transform into an elderly and mature individual who will guide you. This is the kind of bond I have with him."

Advertisement

Sudhanshu Pandey on his exit from Anupamaa

In an interview with Etimes, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about his sudden exit and added that the journey of Anupamaa as Vanraj Shah has been rewarding and fulfilling. When asked about media reports of his tiff with the producer of the show Rajan Shahi, Pandey mentioned how such things are said when an exit happens.

He said, "This decision has been sudden. It came unexpectedly, and I had to make a choice for reasons of my own. However, everything is positive, my mind is at peace, and I'm happy." Pandey also mentioned that he was shooting for fewer days and was making less money.

When asked about his return to the show, Pandey didn't seem hopeful and mentioned that he took the decision and wouldn't want to look back at the same.

Anupamaa features popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Nishi Saxena and Nidhi Shah among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah shares her first reaction on Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's exit from show: 'I felt it was...'