Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumors of Rupali Ganguly being responsible for his exit; 'don't think it's fair...'

The Star Plus series Anupamaa is making headlines due to a surprising departure from the cast. Sudhanshu Pandey, who portrayed Vanraj Shah, will be leaving the show. As soon as this news broke online, fans began to wonder about the reasons behind his exit.

Some media outlets have hinted that a disagreement with Rupali Ganguly might be a factor. Recently, Pandey attended an event where he spoke about these rumors.

Sudhanshu Pandey states no one is responsible for his exit from Anupamaa

Recently, Sudhanshu Pandey was spotted at an event and the media didn't lose the chance to ask him about the rumors surfacing on the internet regarding others including Rupali Ganguly and producer Rajan Shahi being responsible for his exit from Anupamaa.

Sudhanshu said, "Aise koi responsible ho sakta hai kisi ke exit ke liye? Nahi na? Woh meri iccha hai, ke mai kuch karna chahu ya naa karna chahu, toh agar maine ye decide kiya ki ab mai thoda move on karna chahta hu toh maine woh decision liya or mai move on kar gaya. Koi isske liye responsible nahi hai or koi responsible ho bhi nahi sakta or shayad itni taakat kisi mey hai bhi nahi ke koi responsible ho mere jaise actor ko nikalne ke liye ya kahi se jaane ke liye. I don't think it is fair ke kisi ko hum responsible thehraaye."

Take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's official announcement on quitting Anupamaa here:

(Can someone be responsible for another's exit from a show? No right. It is my choice to do something or not. I took the decision to move on from the show all by myself. It was solely my decision and nobody is responsible for the same. In fact, nobody can be responsible for it. I feel nobody has the power to cause an exit for an actor like me. I don't think it is fair to hold anybody else responsible.)

Sudhanshu Pandey's abrupt exit from Anupamaa

As per sources, Sudhanshu Pandey decided to put down his papers and take an exit from Anupamaa on August 19, 2024. He undertook an Instagram LIVE on August 28, 2024, and announced his departure from the show, leaving the fans and viewers shocked. Following the announcement, the fans started to pour in love for Pandey reminiscing his brilliant performance as Vanraj Shah in the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey on quitting Anupamaa

In a chat with ETimes, Sudhanshu revealed the reason for his decision to quit Anupamaa and mentioned that he was shooting for fewer days and was making less money. He dismissed the rumors of fallout with producer Rajan Shahi and mentioned that the duo still share a brotherly bond.

Talking about his probable return to the show, Pandey said, "I don't think that's going to happen. When you decide to move on, looking back can cause you to stumble."

After Pandey's exit, the media reported about Dill Mill Gayye's Pankit Thakkar auditioning for the role of Vanraj Shah.

The current track of Anupamaa

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama battling for her life after being stabbed by Megha. Anuj, Aadhya, Kinjal, Titu, Baa, and Bapuji are worried for Anupama while doctors declare that she is in a critical stage.

