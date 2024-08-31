Top TV news of the week: Sudhanshu Pandey exits Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post, MC Stan announces his breakup, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The television industry has witnessed numerous headline-making moments this week (August 25-August 31). Undeniably, Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa has given birth to numerous speculations and online theories. Also, MC Stan confirming breakup with his longtime girlfriend turned out to be an important piece of news too. In addition to these noteworthy events, Stree 2 fame Sunil Kumar, aka Sarkata, getting approached for Bigg Boss 18 is another major highlight. So, let us take a moment to revisit the top TV stories from the week.

1. Sudhanshu Pandey's departure from Anupamaa

On August 28, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his exit from Anupamaa by going live on Instagram. The actor confirmed that he won't be playing Vanraj Shah anymore in the show. During his live session, the actor expressed gratitude to his fans for all their love and support. He also apologized for making such a sudden decision.

Although Sudhanshu did not mention any reason behind his exit, he emphasized exploring new opportunities as an actor. Pandey added that it was his responsibility to inform his fans about his decision so that his audience wouldn't get upset.

2. Zaan Khan and Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata approached for Bigg Boss 18

Pinkvilla exclusively reported the news of Zaan Khan being approached for Bigg Boss 18. A source close to the actor revealed that the actor might take up the offer and be seen as one of the contestants on the show if things fall in place. Interestingly, the Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai actor was also in talks for Bigg Boss OTT 3, but he decided to skip it.

On the other hand, Sunil Kumar, who played the role of Sarkata in Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, revealed receiving a call from the makers of Bigg Boss 18. He said, "I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging."

3. Ankit Gupta's health update

Taking to his Instagram story, Ankit Gupta posted a picture with drip, leaving fans concerned. In the posted photo, we also spotted a few medicines kept beside him on the chair. It seemed like instead of going to the hospital, the Bigg Boss 16 fame received the treatment on the set itself. Since he did not mention anything else, fans were deeply concerned about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

4. Rupali Ganguly's recent cryptic post

Amid the current developments around Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly posted an ambiguous note about nasty people on her official Instagram handle. Since the actress has not commented on Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from the show, netizens have been noticing her social media activity closely. Hence, one of her cryptic notes, which read, "If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance," grabbed eyeballs.

There have also been reports indicating a tiff between Rupali and Sudhanshu. Additionally, rumors suggest that the two have creative differences and that they did not get along well on the show.

5. Mandar Chandwadkar rubbishes rumors of him leaving TMKOC

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a video message quashing the reports of him leaving Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Aatmaram Bhide in the show, addressed a viral video that claimed him to be exiting the show. He urged his fans not to believe in rumors and to stop spreading them, thereby highlighting the misuse of social media. Mandar also thanked his fans for their love and support.

6. MC Stan confirms breakup with his longtime girlfriend

There have been several instances when Bigg Boss 16 winner has hit the headlines owing to his cryptic posts. From sharing a note about death to hinting at his breakup with his long-time girlfriend, MC Stan has left his fans quite worried. While he already hinted at his breakup in a heartbreaking note earlier, the latest post seemed like a confirmation note. Taking to his Instagram story, the rapper simply wrote, “I'm single’ along with an inverted smiling emoji.

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha's father passes away

Known for playing the role of Taarak Mehta in TMKOC, Shailesh Lodha posted an emotional note mourning the loss of his father. Expressing his grief through his words, the actor wrote, "जो भी हूँ...आप की परछाई हूँ....आज सुबह के सूरज ने जगत तो रोशन किया पर हमारी ज़िन्दगी में अँधेरा हो गया.....पापा ने देह त्याग दी....आंसुओं की भाषा होती तो कुछ लिख पाता.....एक बार फिर से कह दीजिये ना...बबलू (Whatever I am is because of you. I am your shadow. This morning's sun may have lit the entire world, but darkness has fallen in my life. Dad has passed away. If tears could talk, I would have penned something. Please call me Bablu one more time)."

8. Paras Kalnawat buys new swanky car

Currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, Paras Kalnawat became the proud owner of a new Range Rover Velar, which is worth more than Rs 87 lakhs. The cost of his newly brought beast is approximately Rs 87.9 lakhs. Prior to this car, the Anupamaa fame purchased an expensive BMW in 2023.

