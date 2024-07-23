Top 7 Indian reality TV shows to keep you glued to your seat: From Khatron Ke Khiladi to Bigg Boss

Want to switch from daily soap operas to some real drama, thrill, and talent? We have some interesting reality TV shows that will keep you eagerly waiting for the next episode.

Indian reality TV shows always keep us entertained with their new seasons, tasks, participants, and interesting twists. From singing competitions to completing dangerous tasks, reality TV shows play a major role in providing a platform to showcase your talent in front of the world. Many reality shows have been ruling the airwaves for years, and with their 10+ seasons, they have managed to keep the audience hooked and curious.

Top 7 Indian Reality TV shows

Here, we’ve listed down some of the iconic and must-watch Indian reality TV shows that are full of Entertainment! Entertainment! AND Entertainment!

Khatron Ke Khiladi

The iconic reality show, hosted by famous personalities like Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and predominantly by Rohit Shetty, has come up with 14 seasons. Each season takes place in new locations with new contestants who get a chance to face their fears. The show is widely known for its thrilling stunts, where contestants must be prepared to jump from great heights with a safety rope or handle animals.

The latest season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is all set to hit our screens on 27th July.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The popular dance reality show has returned with 11 seasons. Each season features new celebrities who participate with their professional dance partners. The show is judged by top celebrities known for their outstanding dance choreography and hosted by entertaining personalities who engage the audience with light comedy.

The latest season, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, was judged by talented dancers in the industry like Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi, and was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Ritwik Dhanjani.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

One of the longest-running Indian reality TV shows, airing on Sony TV, is a famous game show hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The show has a total of 14 seasons, featuring brilliant minds who participate. Every correct answer is rewarded with cash, bringing contestants one step closer to winning crores that can change their lives.

Apart from contestants, many celebrities have made appearances and tested their knowledge on the famous hot seat.

Indian Idol

This 2004 singing show, Indian Idol, is judged by legendary singers whose voices are like calm in the chaos. This show brings the entire nation together to compete to become the next favorite voice and one of the top singers in the world.

The contestants perform in different genres, such as Bollywood, contemporary, and classical, always adding something new to each episode. You can watch this show to follow the inspiring journeys of participants who come with dreams in their eyes.

Shark Tank India

The 2021 show, Shark Tank India has captured the audience's hearts with its innovative business ideas. The show offers a platform for rising entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to a panel of "sharks" who have established themselves in the business world with their profitable and life-changing ventures.

Shark Tank India has impacted various businesses and the lives of entrepreneurs looking for national exposure, investments, and growth.

India’s Best Dancer

A platform for the most talented dancers, India’s Best Dancer provides an opportunity to showcase a variety of dance forms, be it hip-hop, contemporary, folk, or classical. Premiered in 2020, the show features some of the most power-packed dance performances that are sure to give you goosebumps.

The show has launched 4 successful seasons, each worth watching for its contestants’ energetic moves.

Bigg Boss

The popular show that reveals the real side of famous celebrities, Bigg Boss, is hosted by the famous star Salman Khan. Each season features top sensations who have created buzz on the internet. Contestants live in a house for several weeks, undergoing various tasks, daily conflicts, and striving to become the audience's favorite.

Full of drama, interesting tasks, and contestants fighting for survival, this show never disappoints its audience.

Indian reality TV shows offer genuine stories, real drama, action, and talent, instead of scripted fantasies, providing viewers with something authentic to enjoy.

With their diverse genres, distinctive formats, and well-known hosts, Indian reality TV shows have gained widespread popularity and have captured the hearts of audiences.

