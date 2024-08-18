Fan Favorites: 7 iconic moments of birthday boy Ranvir Shorey from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ranvir Shorey created ripples with his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. He played the game really well and impressed viewers with his honesty. The actor’s terrific journey on the controversial show proved to be fruitful as he managed to reach the finals and ended up registering his name in the top three contestants.

Ranvir might not have lifted the coveted trophy, but he did take home innumerable bitter-sweet memories. While inside the house, audiences witnessed the Sonchiriya actor bonding up with some of the housemates and fighting with some others. As he celebrates his birthday today, we bring you 7 notable moments from his Bigg Boss OTT 3 journey.

1. Fight with Sana Makbul

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul started off on a good note. However, after engaging in several ugly wars of words, they slowly began drifting apart.

The two stars had multiple fiery exchanges during their stay in the house. But one particular verbal spat that crossed all limits was when they called out each other with dirty names.

While performing a task, Sana went against the rules and started snatching flowers from Ranvir’s hand. He tried to stop her but she didn’t listen. The two then got into a heated argument where Sana warned Ranvir not to show her his ‘mendak jaisi aankhein (frog-like eyes)’. This triggered the latter and he ended up referring to the former as ‘Naagin (female serpent)’ and sadak chaap (classless) and whatnot. In retaliation, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner tagged the 51-year-old actor as ‘Gandi naali ka keedha (worm of dirty drain) and chilgoza (pinenut).

Advertisement

On another occasion, Sana age-shamed Ranvir and took a jibe at his personal life. He called her ‘gutterchaap (someone who comes from the gutter)’.

Even after stepping out of the show, the rivals didn’t stop taking sly digs at each other. Ranvir opined on Sana emerging victorious on the show and dubbed her as an ‘undeserving winner’. Sana responded to the same and tagged Ranvir as a ‘male chauvinist’.

2. Mimicking Shivani Kumari

Ranvir, who possesses a versatile personality, was many a time spotted mimicking his fellow housemate Shivani Kumari. His hidden talent came to the forefront during a funny face-off with Shivani where they were supposed to showcase their expertise in mimicry.

The Bheja Fry actor stole the show with his impeccable acting of how the Bihar sensation asks for food. He was also once seen imitating Shivani’s conduct inside the house and her daily morning vlogs to Adnaan Shaikh. Host Anil Kapoor appreciated Ranvir for amping up the element of entertainment with his hilarious side.

Advertisement

3. Opening up about his mother’s demise

Talking about his mother’s death on the captivity-based show, Ranvir Shorey recounted the stressful times he went through at that time.

He narrated, “In 2002, when I was shooting for Lakshya in Ladakh, I got a call from home informing me that my mother was not well. I could not leave the set as the shoot was going on. Fortunately, when I returned to Bombay, she got better and was discharged from the hospital. A few days later, she breathed her last at home. It remains the biggest trauma of my life.”

4. Recalling biggest scandal of his life

Ranvir did not take any names but when he was revisiting the painful time of his mother’s demise, he indirectly remembered and pointed out the ‘biggest controversy of his life with an actress.

He said, "During the same time (after his mother's death), I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress. As I was unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the US and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005."

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. actor was in a relationship with Pooja Bhatt which concluded with them making severe allegations against each other. Their breakup was a highly publicized affair. Later, Ranvir married actress Konkona Sen Sharma. The two are now divorced and share custody of their son Haroon.

5. Bromance with Armaan Malik and Sai Ketan Rao

Besides nasty quarrels, Ranvir’s stay inside the glass-walled house also had some light-hearted moments. He had a heartwarming equation with Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao and Armaan Malik.

After coming out, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor asserted that Sai is like a younger brother to him. He also took Armaan’s advice of harnessing his potential and opening a YouTube channel seriously by making a debut on the platform. Though the trio is yet to catch up after wrapping up the reality show, they have individually expressed maintaining their friendship in the outside world.

6. Getting emotional and missing his family on grand finale

Ranvir Shorey was seen getting teary-eyed during the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. He saw everyone's close ones cheering for them, but his family was not there. This made him emotional. He revealed that this is what the show is about- missing your family.

Advertisement

Other contestants were seen lifting up his mood by saying that they were his family. Sana Sultan Khan said, "Aap agar roya toh mei aapko PJ wala shayari suna dungi sir (If you cry will make you listen to a poor joke.)"

Sai further added, "Aapo mei teen baje call kardunga phir (I will call you at 3 Am.)" They were trying to cheer him up.

7. Getting treated to tasty food and mutton seekh kebab by Anil Kapoor

Ranvir Shorey was once heard planning to cook and eat one kg of mutton alone after exiting the house. His wish was fulfilled on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he was provided with scrumptious food.

After getting evicted on the third spot in the finale, Anil Kapoor heaped praises on him and treated him with mutton seekh kebab.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Ranvir Shorey.

ALSO READ: Disha Vakani Birthday: 10 Interesting facts about our famous Daya Ben that you probably didn't know