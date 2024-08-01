OPINION: Armaan Malik's presence in Bigg Boss OTT was an example of how our society still celebrates patriarchy

Youtuber Armaan Malik's presence in Bigg Boss OTT 3 was a perfect example of shedding light on toxic masculinity. We failed as a society, because of the tolerance towards a man entering the show with both his wives- Payal and Kritika Malik. As a viewer did you ever think of the psychological impact it will have on your mind? Our generation hardly believes in the concept of marriage. It is all about right and left swipes, situationships, breadcrumbing, and more.

Amid all of that Armaan Malik dares to say that he has managed to live as one family with both his wives. “If someone is genuinely curious and wants to know about our life, how we three have managed to live as one family, then I’d be happy to share my story with them", he had told India Today. Yes! I am curious to know Armaan, how are Payal and Kritika sharing their love? How can any woman on Earth be happy sharing her love with another person?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers should not normalize things like cheating because no matter how cool we act in a democratic nation, open marriages, and relationships are not yet accepted by our roots. Armaan's bond with Payal and Kritika had created a nationwide ruckus on polygamy being promoted. Armaan's first wife Payal had the guts to at least confess, "The experience which I had faced in my life has been very bad because If anyone else had been in my place, she would not have accepted it but I accepted it because my circumstances were bad", as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

My question here is how can Bigg Boss OTT 3 promote and normalize things like cheating just for the sake of viewership. When a woman is in love, the emotion dominates her. However, how did Payal fall weak and stay with a man who keeps her in the dark, just to go for another woman? Love is the elixir of life but how any woman endure the pain of sharing her man with another lady and staying in the same house?

Bigg Boss should have immediately removed Armaan when he had given a slap to Vishal Pandey who called his second wife beautiful. Does Kritika not have the choice to even receive appreciation from another man? What kind of obsessive and possessed behavior is this? First, this man cheats on his first wife, then manipulates her and makes her accept the second marriage, which is illegal in India under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

Advertisement

If you check Malik's Instagram handle, it is filled with music videos with both his wives. Even inside the show, he had said reportedly that every man needs two wives but they do not say it. Hindi films have shown us enough characters where women have been a damsel in distress and the man comes as a knight in shining armor. They have also made cheating and adultery look very normal, but all this only reflects the respect a woman has in the eyes of society. Is Armaan Malik trying to be Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) from Animal?

Is Payal Malik the real-life Rashmika Mandanna who has no choice but to see Kritika Malik as Zoya (Triptii Dimri), from Animal, with whom Ranbir gets romantic? This generation has seen enough heartbreaks. This is a sincere request to the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Love is a pure emotion and in this era of kalyug where trust is a rare key, let us not make cheating normal. It is very painful to see the love of your eyes with another person, just like surely it will be for both the Malik wives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 31: Armaan Malik gets EVICTED; talks about self-realization, 'Trophy sochna shraap'