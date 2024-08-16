Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sai Ketan Rao pens down strong message for his fans on spreading hate; Read Here

Sai Ketan Rao, who is making headlines these days for his date nights with rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar has penned down his thoughts on an important issue. He shared a stern message for his fans on spreading hate on social media. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist’s message for his fans comes at a time when celebrities often call out other individuals’ fanbases for spreading hate.

On August 15, Sai Ketan Rao took to his official handle on X (formerly called Twitter) and shared that he doesn’t support his fans who spread hate on social media and often bash others. In his words, “I stand against people who call themselves fans and spread hate, harass someone in the comment section. If you are my fan I want to say it clearly WE DO NOT HARASSS Women or even Men be it on social media or anywhere else.”

He concluded the note by saying, “It’s important we come out and tell everyone to not be those nameless/ shameless people.”

Read Sai Ketan Rao’s post here:

The post of the Bigg Boss 3 finalist was accompanied by the hashtags ‘getalife’ and ‘geteducated’. A few of his fans called out for the #geteducated and said that there are clips of him on the internet where he is heard saying mean things about other celebrities with whom he didn’t get along.

Reacting to this, Rao wrote, “As we said get educated, get a life still a small section of people can’t digest this because FACT HAVE BEEN SPOKEN and you can’t take it. Btw My well wishers, my people are however there with me always because they know me …”

Other fans of the Imlie actor gathered in the comment section and assured him that they would always maintain dignity when reacting to others’ posts and asked him to ignore those who spread hate.

For the unversed, Sai Ketan Rao was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 where he emerged as one of the finalists. He got along well with Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Sana Sultan inside the house.

