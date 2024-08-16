Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey CLARIFIES he didn’t attack Jaya Bachchan on nepotism debate: 'I gave my…'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 star Ranvir Shorey had expressed his frustration when Jaya Bachchan had supported Bollywood's nepotism debate in the Parliament, during the COVID-19 lockdown time. Now, the actor has clarified his stance which deserves your attention.

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Ranvir Shorey revealed that he was not attacking Jaya Bachchan when she spoke about the nepotism debate circling in the Bollywood industry. He said, "I did not say it on Jaya ji’s remark, whatever she said at that time was all over the internet. Everybody was talking about that thaali. So even I also gave my opinion but it was not in reply to her.”

Shorey further continued that he must have been quite angry to have written that. Even earlier people had told him that he wrote posts on social media with a motive. However, he also feels that today if he had to express the same thing, he would probably not express it so sarcastically.

It has been four years since the nationwide lockdown had taken place. There were many stars including the Ek Tha Tiger actor who were frustrated when Jaya slammed the Hindi entertainment industry. She indicated that stars were looking down upon the same Bollywood platform that had shown them support.

Big B's wife had said in the parliament, “Jis thali mai khate ho ussi mai ched karte hai (They bite the hand that feeds them.)" Reacting to the same the Sonchiriya actor in 2020 had written that, "They decorate plates (thaalis) for their kids. We pack our own tiffin by ourselves and go to work."

Advertisement

Professionally, Ranvir Shorey hogged a lot of limelight after he participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The controversial show was hosted by Anil Kapoor and the actor always locked horns with Sana Maknu who took home the coveted trophy home.

Although Konkona Sen Sharma's ex-husband could not become the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, his spirits were not dampened. As soon as he exited the show, he announced to the world that his next series Shekhar Home with Kay Kay Menon is out on Jio Cinema.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's Instagram and Twitter bio is raw, real 'sad but true'