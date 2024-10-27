FIRST PICS: Surbhi Jyoti ties the knot with longtime partner; Mouni Roy and Arjit Taneja drop heartfelt comments

It finally happened! Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri exchanged wedding vows today, on October 27, and now they are officially Mr. and Mrs. The couple shared the first pictures on social media this evening and their fans can’t keep calm. It was an intimate affair with only the closest friends and family members.

Uploading a series of pictures, Surbhi Jyoti wrote a sweet and simple caption, “शुभ विवाह (red heart emoji) 27/10/2024” The first photo shows Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri taking feras around the fire, while the second one shows the couple with folded hands against a beautiful backdrop of white flower strings. The third one shows the newlyweds lost in each other’s eyes, and the last one is a beautiful frame of the lovebirds smiling.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s pictures below:

For her special day, Surbhi Jyoti took the traditional route and wore a gorgeous red lehenga with intricate golden details all over. The blouse features orange and golden sleeves, and the red dupatta complements it with an orange border. She paired the outfit with a kundan shoker with clear stones. Her husband, Sumit, wore a white sherwani, and the newlyweds looked gorgeous together.

Fans and colleagues of the couple showered their love as the couple embarked on their journey of happily ever after. Arjit Taneja and Mouni Roy, among others, dropped heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "Congratulations! Stay blessed you two!" Another commented, "Mashaallah! looking extremely beautiful."

Talking about the wedding, the couple chose a luxurious resort in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Committed to sustainability and a deep connection with nature, the wedding incorporated several unique and eco-friendly rituals. The celebrations will also honor the five elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and space. It is attended by their close friends Asha Negi, Rithvikk Dhanjani, and Kishwer Merchantt, among others.

