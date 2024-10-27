Surbhi Jyoti Haldi FIRST PICS: Actress enjoys her ‘Yellow Love Affair’ with BFFs Rithvikk Dhanjani and Asha Negi as she begins her forever with Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti and her longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri’s wedding rumors have been doing the rounds on the Internet since the beginning of 2024. Although the actor remained tight-lipped about it, she confirmed that the big day is finally here. The actress took to social media to share pictures from the Haldi ceremony on the morning of her wedding.

The couple kickstarted pre-wedding festivities with a bang. After sharing pictures from their mehendi ceremony, they dropped photos from their fun-filled haldi ceremony on October 27. For the special day, Surbhi Jyoti wore a yellow anarkali suit with silver embroidery all over. She carried a white dupatta with small yellow floral patterns.

To complement her, Sumit Suri wore a beige pink kurta. Sharing the post on Instagram, they wrote, "Yellow Love Affair." The adorable pictures show the couple enjoying with their friends and family members. Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt, and Rithvik Dhanjani, among others, are seen at the Haldi ceremony.

In the first photo, Surbhi and Sumit are seen being showered with petals with their faces smeared with haldi, while in another photo, they pose with their friends from an upward angle. In the third picture, the lovebirds are seen applying haldi on each other’s cheeks with a smile. Another picture shows the beautiful actress dancing in joy flaunting the flared anarkali.

Fans of the couple are delighted to see them embark on their happily ever after. One user commented, “I still can't believe my eyes, that you are getting married.” Another wrote, “You both look great together, a match made in heaven.”

For the unversed, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are set to get married at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. It was on October 26, 2024, when the actress took to her Instagram handle, and gave us a sneak peek into her mehendi ceremony.

