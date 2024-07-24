From Manan to Kaira, 7 TV couples who were loved for their sizzling onscreen chemistry

Have you ever thought about how certain TV shows build a special place in our hearts? It's often due to the duos' sizzling chemistry that makes the show more engaging. Here, we present seven iconic TV duos that have set our screens on fire.

When one TV show ends, another begins with a fresh jodi and a new story. However, some couples' chemistry feels so real that we find it genuinely attractive, dreaming of a similar connection with our partners.

Whether it’s Shivika’s playful banter or MaNan’s intense romance, Indian TV shows have given us amazing couples who have captivated us with their hot and sizzling chemistry. We simply can’t take our eyes off them!

7 TV Couples with sizzling onscreen chemistry

Here are 7 favorite TV couples that kept the viewers interested with their heated arguments, coincidence meets, cute romance, and their love for each other.

Manan- Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Cast- Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan

The popular youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan starred Niti Taylor as Nandini Murthy, a science student who believes in love, and Parth Samthaan as Manik Malhotra, who never believed in the magic of love. When these two opposite personalities came face-to-face, their journey toward togetherness began with a strong hatred for each other.

Their hate-to-love chemistry won millions of hearts, and even after 10 years, they still reign in our memories.

Shivika- Ishqbaaz

Advertisement

Cast- Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta

The Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan is still remembered for its iconic Shivika. Surbhi Chandna as the khidkitod Anika and Nakuul Mehta as Shivaay (Billu) kept the audience hooked with their banter and hot romance. Viewers loved how the duo transitioned from fighting with each other to fighting together against those who tried to keep them apart, ultimately returning even stronger and closer.

Kaira- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Cast- Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

The Rajan Shahi show has introduced many iconic duos, but the couple that received immense love was Naira and Kartik, played by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. This chaotic couple first met on the banks of the Ganga River in Rishikesh, where Naira interrupted others praising Kartik for saving his friend, despite his lack of action.

Over their five years together, the YRKKH couple kept the audience invested in their evolving love story, transitioning from a couple to a married pair, and finally becoming parents.

Advertisement

Raya- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Cast- Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta

The iconic PKDHMMPP couple reunited as Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2. Ram, a boy in love with rain, and Priya, who finds rain irritating, are forced to marry each other due to their families. The show, centered around the concept of "shadi ke baad pyar hote hote ho hi jaata hai," became iconic thanks to the efforts both characters made to make their marriage work.

Their sweet chemistry brought their characters to life, making them relatable to the audience.

Ishra- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Cast- Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, produced by Ekta Kapoor, ran successfully for many years due to the audience's love for Ishra. Ishita and Raman, two opposites who came together for Ruhi, gradually began to understand each other and fell in love. From their teasing moments to their iconic love confessions, the duo always kept the audience engaged.

Advertisement

Asya- Qubool Hai

Cast- Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover

The leads of Qubool Hai, Asad, and Zoya, played by Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, created a memorable jodi that fans still cherish. Zoya, an extroverted and clumsy girl, and Asad, an angry and disciplined boy, crossed paths when Zoya ran away from her wedding.

The sizzling chemistry between the couple charmed the audience, and even after their characters were killed off, no other jodi was able to create the same magic.

Abhigya- Kumkum Bhagya

Cast- Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia

The love story between Abhi, a rockstar, and Pragya, a simple teacher, entertained the audience from the start. Their journey began when fate intervened, saving Pragya from drowning. From their crazy moments to emotional breakdowns, the duo consistently amazed viewers at every stage of their lives. Even after a generation, the Abhigya story remains fresh in the hearts of millions.

From trust, efforts, bantering, and fights, to romance, these couples made every moment special, leading to fans going crazy over them.

With their different tropes like hate-to-love, friends-to-lovers, and arranged marriage, Indian TV couples always keep us interested in the cute and intense romance we all dream of experiencing once in life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan's gym and diet routine will inspire you to eat and stay healthy