Surbhi Chandna's husband Karan Sharma feels ecstatic after relishing THIS dish; every Mumbaikar can relate to his emotion

Surbhi Chandna was in Kashmir for a project and has now returned to Mumbai. Since she maintains an active presence on social media, fans keep themselves updated through her posts and videos. Only recently, the actor posted a video of her husband Karan Sharma eating every Mumbaikar's favorite Vada Pav. The video showcases Karan's unbreakable bond with the popular street food, while Surbhi mentioned that he 'deserved' Vada Pav.

The video shared by Surbhi Chandna on her Instagram story opened up with Karan Sharma showing off his irresistible love for Vada pav. The Ishqbaaz fame asked him, "Aisa hi cheat chahiye tujhe (Do you want your cheat meal to be like this?)." He firmly agreed and said, "Ek cheez miss ki maine Srinagar mein (One thing I missed in Srinagar)," and then started enjoying the flavors of vada pav.

However, it was not only Vada pav that Karan Sharma craved; he also bought patti samosa. Well, he was so busy enjoying these street foods that he refrained from looking into the camera and Surbhi mentioned, "Deserve karta hai mera pati @karansharma09."

More about Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Before tying the knot, Surbhi and Karan dated for 13 years but kept their relationship private. During the dating phase, neither of them officially confirmed being in a relationship, and the actor said that it was not a conscious decision, but they just liked it that way. The Sherdil Shergill actor revealed that she was not even an actor when she met Karan.

Talking about their marriage, Surbhi and Karan got married on March 1, 2024. It was a royal affair attended by their close friends and family members. Be it mehndi or sangeet, haldi, or gazal night, the pre-wedding festivities were celebrated with great zeal. The couple hosted a post-wedding function, The Tux Night, too.

As of now, Surbhi is away from the television screens. However, she was seen alongside Barun Sobti in the web series, Rakshak India's Braves: Chapter 2.

