From Tunisha Sharma's death to Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Revisiting most shocking 2023 controversies

Trigger Warning: The article contains the mention of suicide, physical violence, drug abuse, and sexual harassment.

Celebrities often find themselves embroiled in controversies, with even the tiniest details of their lives scrutinized by both the public and the media. What's interesting about these controversies is that they tend to divide viewers into three distinct groups: those who support the celebrity, those who are against them, and a group of neutral viewers.

Pinkvilla presents to you the most talked-about controversies of 2023 that left the audiences stunned and sparked endless discussions for months on end.

Tunisha Sharma's Death Case

Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of her show on 24th December 2024. The shocking news was followed by actor Sheezan Khan's arrest. Tunisha's co-star from the same show was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide. The case was filed by Tunisha's mother who alleged that Khan broke up with her daughter recently causing her severe anxiety and depression.

Khan was arrested and kept in custody for several days and his bail plea was rejected multiple times. But, on March 5th, 2023, the actor was finally given bail and he left the police station. Khan's sister Falaq Naazz, Shafaq Naaz, and mother Kehkasha took him in their embrace as soon as he came out of custody.

However, Sheezan Khan's release was opposed by many while others supported the court's verdict.

Elvish Yadav- Abhishek Malhan's negative PR controversy

Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant while Abhishek Malhan was on the show from the beginning. After Elvish lifted the trophy as the winner of the season, a lot was said about Abhishek and Elvish's friendship going kaput. However, they maintained a positive bond for the most part, only to find themselves in a mud-pit of controversy.

Elvish indirectly claimed that someone was spending money and doing negative PR against him. Fans jumped to the conclusion and stated that it could be Abhishek. However, later, the controversy was dissolved as Elvish and Abhishek reunited for a few episodes of the dating reality show Temptation Island.

Rakhi Sawant- Adil Khan Durrani fiasco

Throughout the majority of 2023, the media was consumed by Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's constant accusations towards one another. Social media platforms were flooded with discussions about their personal lives, as both Rakhi and Adil's actions were widely debated in the public eye. Whether it was Rakhi allegedly drugging Adil to obtain a confession video or her claims of Adil leaking their private videos for financial gain, the pair spared no effort in attacking each other.

Rakhi also announced accepting Islam and going on a holy pilgrimage. Post her visit to the religious place, the actress was seen wearing an Abhaya (burkha) for a few appearances. Soon after, Rakhi bounced back to her usual antics.

Meanwhile, Rakhi's friends turned foes Sherlyn Chopra was seen changing sides from being with Adil first and then returning to Rakhi. The Main Hoon Na actress' friend Rajshree More also leveled huge allegations against the actress.

The controversy also witnessed actress Tanushree Datta's entry as she claimed to 'not spare' Rakhi this time around.

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom case

In a shocking turn of events, Elvish Yadav was named in the snake venom case wherein he was accused of selling snake venom in return for money. Elvish came out in the open stating that the allegations were baseless and that he was ready to cooperate with official authorities for the same.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah controversies

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal versus Asit Modi

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played the character of Roshan Sodhi in the show. The actress was missing from the scene for many months and when asked about the same, she revealed quitting the show months ago because of indiscipline and sexual harassment. The actress filed an FIR against the producer of the show Asit Modi and other members of the production crew.

Now, the makers have replaced her with actress Monaz Mevawalla, who entered the show as the new Roshan Sodhi.

Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In March 2023, Shailesh Lodha finally broke his silence on the reason behind quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He stated that he wasn't treated with respect on the show. He mentioned that those who earn popularity due to the work of an artist cannot be bigger than the artist.

Lodha had also mentioned Asit Modi speaking to him in a rude manner which led to him quitting the show. Sachin Shroff replaced Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the show.

Apart from the above, controversies that turned heads include Archana Gautam being ill-treated by Congress Politicians. Her political ticket was also dismissed amidst the controversy.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj alleged her family's physical abuse and cried for help from the media and others.

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover was booked for defrauding his company.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

