Satish Shah’s last conversation with close friends JD Majethia, on-screen wife Ratna Pathak Shah revealed: ‘Look how I’m sounding…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Well-known Indian actor Satish Shah took his last breath on October 25, 2025. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 74 due to Kidney failure at PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. JD Majethia, the creator of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has now revealed that the late actor had a chat with his on-screen wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, a couple of hours before he left the entertainment industry in shock.

In a recent interview with PTI, Majethia revealed that Shah talked to a couple of his close friends just before his demise. He highlighted that Satish had talked to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai director Aatish Kapadia and his co-star Ratna Pathak Shah. JD said, “I couldn't believe it because he had a chat with Aatish Kapadia at 11:00 AM. He had a chat with Ratna ji at 12:57 PM. And after two hours, we got to know he is no more.”

He further mentioned that they were planning to meet. Since Shah was feeling tired, he asked JD to come later. The producer added, “Parso (Day before yesterday), we were supposed to meet. I was right below his house, but he said he was too tired to meet. I'm about to retire. I told him, my family also wanted to meet you. Bohot pyaar karte the betiyon se (He loved my daughters), very close to my wife. Sabse baat kari unhone phone pe. (He talked to everyone over the phone.)”

JD Majethia also highlighted how Satish Shah boasted about his health and fitness on the call. JD shared, “Satish said, 'Look how I'm sounding, I'm so healthy.' He told me, 'Aav ne pachi madiye, that 'pachi' will never come now. (He told me, come later but that later will never come now).”

The producer concluded by saying that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team has a WhatsApp group, which Satish Shah kept active for so long.

For the unversed, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired in 2004. The late actor played the role of Indravadan Sarabhai. Other actors who were part of this iconic Indian sitcom were Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani.

