'One Last Time': Sumeet, Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani, JD Majethia sing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai title track as they bid goodbye to Satish Shah at crematorium

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his unforgettable role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was given a heartfelt farewell by his close friends and co-stars on Sunday, October 26. The emotional goodbye took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, where the cast of the iconic sitcom came together to pay their final respects.

Cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai unites to sing title song

Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, and JD Majethia gathered at the crematorium to bid their beloved co-star goodbye in a way that truly reflected the spirit of the show. In an emotional moment, the group sang the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai title track, a gesture that captured both nostalgia and love for the late actor.

Rajesh Kumar took to Instagram to share a video from the crematorium, showing him, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, and others singing the jazz-style theme song as they clapped and smiled through their tears. He wrote, “The final bye… could not have been complete without #sarabhai song… LONG LIVE INDU… Kaka did you hear… I also tried to sing.”

Deven Bhojani also posted a video on Instagram, writing, “May look mad, dark, weird whatever but we always sing this when together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us.”

Who attended Satish Shah’s funeral?

The funeral was attended by several prominent names from the Indian film and television industry. Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Farah Khan, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, and David Dhawan were among those who came to pay their last respects.

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, in Mumbai at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. Known for his sharp comic timing and natural wit, Shah’s performances in shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai made him one of Indian television’s most beloved actors. His roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om also earned him admiration across generations.

