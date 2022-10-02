Bigg Boss 16 Promo: 15 year old tradition of waking up to peppy music gets replaced by BB anthem

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered yesterday and the controversial captive reality show is already buzzing, thanks to the exciting new contestants among a number of other things. The new contestants contesting this time include familiar names like Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Tina Dutta, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and more.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, it is shown that the contestants of Bigg Boss are enjoying, dancing to a foot-tapping Bollywood dance number. Then it is shown that Bigg Boss stops its 15 year old long tradition of playing music to wake contestants up in the morning. The foot-tapping music that was generally used, will be replaced by the Bigg Boss anthem. The contestants, as one would have thought, don't like this new change and resent to Bigg Boss' orders but unwillingly say it too. It is to be seen how the contestants go about such a radical change in terms of routine.