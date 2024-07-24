Ghudchadi Trailer OUT: Parth Samthaan shines as handsome Punjabi munda alongside Khushalii Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

Parth Samthaan is making waves with his upcoming film Ghudchadi, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Khushalii Kumar in key roles.

The makers released the trailer for the drama film today (July 24), showcasing Parth as a tall and handsome lead. Ghudchadi promises a mix of drama, entertainment, and a roller coaster ride of emotions, offering a heartwarming and humorous journey for its characters.

What role is Parth Samthaan playing in Ghudchadi?

As per the trailer, Parth's character is named Chirag. He falls in love with Bebika (Khushalii Kumar), a marketing head at a well-established company. Eventually, the two develop feelings for each other and decide to tie the knot. However, they are taken aback when Parth's father (Sanjay Dutt) and Bebika's mother (Raveena Tandon) cross paths again and rekindle their romance as long-lost lovers.

While Parth is willing to marry Khushalii, Sanjay desires to reunite with Raveena. If the latter case gets executed, the former two will end up becoming siblings to each other. So, the story will have unexpected twists and turns, offering a dose of laughter and fun to the viewers.

Have a look at the trailer here:

When is Ghudchadi releasing?

The 2-minute and 53-second trailer of Ghudchadi is engaging, teasing who will secure their marriage first: Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon or Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar. As for the release date, Ghudchadi will skip a theatrical release and will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium starting August 9, 2024.

Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, the film blends romance and drama. In addition to directing, Binnoy is one of the producers, alongside Nidhi Dutta.

More about Parth Samthaan

The actor made his career debut with Gumraah: End of Innocence and later worked in Best Friends Forever. However, Parth's popularity saw a significant rise when he signed the dotted lines to play Manik Malhotra in the hit television show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Samthaan also played the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes.

