Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma on Savi-Rajat's clash: 'One fun comment from her turns the environment upside down'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, is among the most loved shows currently. Due to its intriguing storyline, the show often ranks in top 5 in the TRP chart and has gained a loyal audience. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama.

The current track of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Savi, Rajat, and Sai. In the new promo, a never-before-seen side of Rajat comes into play. He commences speaking in Gujarati, but when he realizes Savi cannot comprehend it, he unexpectedly switches to Marathi, showcasing his sweet gesture, and thanking her.

After this attempt, Rajat eagerly asks Savi for her opinion on his Marathi skills. However, when Savi teases him in a fun way, questioning the sincerity of his gesture, Rajat loses his calm. He lashes out at her, leaving Savi utterly heartbroken and devastated.

Speaking about the upcoming track, Bhavika Sharma shared, "There are several moments the audience can witness in the promo, on one hand where Rajat is taking an initiative to thank Savi for accepting Rajat and Sai; on the other hand, Savi is still in disbelief about this gesture that Rajat has shown her."

Advertisement

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Promo here-

She continued, "But one small fun comment from her side turns the whole environment upside down. It will be interesting and intriguing to witness what unfolds in the lives of Savi and Rajat; how will these two mend their equations?" It will be intriguing to witness what unfolds in the lives of Savi and Rajat, and how these two amend their equation.

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Hitesh Bharadwaj is seen portraying the character of Rajat Thakkar; Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi; and Amayra Khurana plays the character of Saisha (Sai). This Karwa Chauth special episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will premiere on October 23 at 8 PM.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Hitesh Bharadwaj REACTS to audiences being disappointed with Shakti Arora's exit from show