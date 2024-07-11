Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Hitesh Bharadwaj REACTS to audiences being disappointed with Shakti Arora's exit from show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is slowly and steadily making its way to the viewers' hearts. The show recently witnessed a seven-year leap. Post leap, the show's main lead, Shakti Arora, along with other Bhosale family characters, exited, and a fresh story began.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hitesh Bharadwaj, the new hero of the show, spoke about viewers being upset with Arora's exit and much more. Read on.

Hitesh Bharadwaj justifies audience's response to Shakti Arora's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

When asked about viewers being upset with Shakti Arora's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Hitesh said, "I think it is justified. Shakti Arora as Ishaan had struck a chord with audiences, and people are bound to be upset with his exit. It is natural and justified. As an audience, if I watch a project and a loved character leaves midway, I also get upset."



Hitesh Bharadwaj on why he picked up Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

When asked what made him sign Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Hitesh stated that he liked the fact that Rajat is a layered character and there are a lot of layers to him. He said, "He is a certain way, but there's a long story about what made him that way. That's what I find quite intriguing to portray as a character."

Hitesh Bharadwaj on working with Bhavika Sharma

Hitesh Bharadwaj said that it is lovely working with Bhavika Sharma and that she's a talented actress. He said, "I know that she comes with a varied experience, and I am looking forward to shooting more with her."

Apart from Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also features Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pallavi Pradhan, Sagar Saini, and Kaveri Priyam, among others.

