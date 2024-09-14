Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Bhavika Sharma fulfils dream of purchasing THIS new expensive car; WATCH

Bhavika Sharma, who is winning hearts with her performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has now purchased her dream car. Yes, the actress who is now among the top-rated actors of the telly world, proudly flaunted her new purchase on her social media account by sharing videos and pictures.

A few minutes back, Bhavika Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of purchasing her dream grey BMW car. In the video, the actress can be seen decked up in a pink body fit dress and is elated as she proudly buys a BMW which is worth more than Rs 72 lakhs. For this amazing purchase, Bhavika was accompanied by her parents and her close ones, who were extremely happy with Bhavika's achievements.

In the video, Bhavika is seen welcoming her new vehicle home and even cuts a congratulatory cake brought by her close ones. Bhavika is over the moon as she says "Finally, my new car is here!" In the caption of this post, Bhavika wrote, "Dreams do come true."

Watch Bhavika Sharma's video here-

As soon as this video was uploaded by Bhavika, her friends, fans and every well-wisher congratulated her for this grand purchase. Bhavika's former co-star from Maddam Sir, Gulki Joshi commented, "Congratulations babygirl u deserve much more and beyond!" Amayra Khurana, who plays Bhavika's on-screen daughter Sai, commented, "Congratulations Pari Mumma," Neha Arsora wrote, "So happy for you," Avinash Mishra and many others congratulated Bhavika.

Advertisement

Speaking about Bhavika Sharma's professional life, the actress has been a part of the telly world for several years now. Bhavika impressed the audience with her acting prowess in several shows like Jiji Maa, Maddam Sir and more.

However, her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin helped her to achieve immense fame and popularity. Bhavika was roped in to play the role of Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's on-screen daughter Savi. Initially, Bhavika starred opposite Shakti Arora. Sadly, Shakti's track in the show came to an end after a leap was introduced.

Currently, Bhavika shares screen space with Hitesh Bharadwaj. While Bhavika essays the role of Savi, Hitesh plays Rajat. So far, the storyline revolves around Savi and Rajat's complicated marriage and their love for their daughter Sai.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma exude elegance and charm in this BTS pic, fans react