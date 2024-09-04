Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Hitesh Bharadwaj breaks silence on show being compared to Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the show took a leap. The current track of the show is getting compared to Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, Hitesh has finally reacted to this comparison of the show.

While talking to Free Press Journal, Hitesh Bharadwaj commented on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's comparisons to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He refused to comment on the same but later stated how Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been running successfully and the audience is showering love on the show.

He said, "I think people should not do these comparisons." Hitesh Bharadwaj further explained how every story and show has its own take and the social media comments are not worth it. He added, "You are liking the show then have fun na, ye kya controversy hai? Kamaal ki baat hai ye. (What kind of controversy this is? It is strange).

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap a few months back. Shakti Arora's track ended in the show and Hitesh Bharadwaj was roped in to play the male lead. Before the leap, Savi and Ishaan had gotten married. After Ishaan's death, Savi is Ishaan's widow. Savi can't be a mother as she was shot in her stomach.

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, and many other actors' journey ended on the show midway as the show underwent a leap.

After the leap, the track revolves around Savi and her love for Sai, who is Rajat's daughter. Considering her love for Sai, Savi and Rajat decide to get married as they will then get Sai's custody.

Due to their complicated relationship, Savi and Rajat often argue. However, due to their love for their daughter Sai, the duo acts like a happy couple.

Premiered on October 5, 2020, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Kaveri Priyam, Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan, and many others in pivotal roles.

