Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Astha Agarwal on her exit from show; 'Was looking forward to appraisals'

Astha Agarwal plays the character of Shikha Bhosale in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is no news that the show is slated to take a leap, post which almost all the actors baring few, will leave the show. Agarwal's character will also mark an exit and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aastha spoke at length about the leap in the show, her future plans and her take away from the show.

Astha Agarwal on news of leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talking about her reaction to the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Astha Agarwal said, "It was quite shocking for me. The show was doing pretty well. Honestly, since the contracts were to be renewed, I was looking for appraisals from the makers and here, we got an update about the show's leap and characters' exit from the show. Of course, it is upsetting, but as they say, the show must go on."

Take a look at Astha Agarwal's post from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Astha Agarwal on her journey in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

When asked about her journey in the show so far, Astha said, "It has been a nice journey. The recent track wherein Chinmaye re-entered into Shikha and Bhosale family was quite fulfilling. It was on my bucket list to perform an intense suicidal scene and the track gave me that opportunity. It has been my take away from the show. Audiences liked the scene as well which makes it all the more special."

She added, "Also, I got the opportunity to perform at the renowned Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium and I'm quite grateful for the experience."

Astha Agarwal on bond with Bhavika Sharma

Astha said, "The bond with the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been extremely nice, especially with Bhavika. I knew her from before as I was doing Kya Haal Mr.Paanchal and Bhavika Sharma was doing Jiji Maa on the same channel. So, there were often meet-ups for events and integration episodes. She is very sweet. We have our lunches together almost everyday."

Astha Agarwal on future plans

When asked about her next move, Astha Agarwal said, "For my next project, I think I will wait for a lead role. I feel you get stuck doing character roles. Thus, I am ready to take it slow but take up a lead role in future. Hopefully, soon."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after leap

After leap, Shakti Arora along with Bhosale family will mark their exits from the show. Our highly placed sources have debunked the rumors of actresses Richa Rathore and Astha Sharma being considered to play the new female lead in the show and have reassured that Bhavika Sharma will continue to be the face of the show.

Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj is set to play the male lead in the show. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini have been roped in to play primary roles in the show.

Karanvir Bohra who recently entered the show as Police inspector Bhavar Patil will continue to be a part of the show as Savi's obsessive lover.

Speculations of Rekha introducing the next chapter of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bollywood actress Rekha has promoted Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on every important junctures and it is speculated that she will shoot for a promo, introducing the new leads and fresh story-line of the show.

