Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Arora reveals why he took up the show; 'I couldn't possibly say no'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most talked about shows on Indian Television. The show never misses a chance to make headlines for onscreen as well as off-screen drama on the sets of the show. Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Ankit Arora who plays the character of Arsh Gujral in the show and quizzed him about taking up the show, his character and more. Read on to find out his responses.

When asked what made him sign Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Arora was honest in mentioning that the popularity of the show was one of the reasons for him to take it up. He said, "Considering the show's success, I couldn't possibly say no. Playing the main negative lead is an exciting challenge for me, and I was eager to take it on. Taking all these factors into account, it was an obvious choice for me to accept the offer."

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaa Meiin:

Ankit Arora has impressed viewers with his stint in TV shows like Ramayana and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat among others. Talking about preparations for his character, Ankit Arora said, "I believe in homework. I immerse myself in research and discussion with the creative team to gain a deeper understanding of their traits and characteristics. I discuss minor details with the team, which helps me gain a deeper understanding of the character."

Advertisement

He added, "My approach is to always come to set fully prepared, having done my research and homework beforehand."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a seven-year leap, after which many new actors and characters were introduced. Hitesh Bharadwaj has been roped in as the new main lead of the show opposite Bhavika Sharma. Along with Ankit Arora, other actors to enter the show were Pallavi Pradhan, Sagar Saini, Varun Jain, and Kaveri Priyam among others.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Major drama to unfold as Rajat raises his hand to SLAP Savi