Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Major drama to unfold as Rajat raises his hand to SLAP Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all of the audience's love. The show has recently taken a seven-year leap and new characters have joined the show for the fresh start of the story. The story revolves around Savi suffering a major injury pre-leap which has caused a complication in her concieving.

As she tries to move on in her life, she finds her condition as a hindrance while her motherly instincts are spiking. The current track revolves around Rajat's misunderstanding regarding Savi and her intentions towards him and his daughter Sai.

Rajat and Savi's fight escalates in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, viewers will witness Rajat's misunderstanding regarding Savi escalate into a heated confrontation between the two. In the previous episode, Rajat broke the mosquito racket that Savi gave him as he felt that Savi was behind his money.

In the forthcoming episodes, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will confront Rajat for being unnecessarily rude towards her. In the argument, Savi tells Rajat that it is because of his arrogant behavior that his wife left him. Savi's words trigger Rajat and he fumes in rage as he raises his hand to slap her.

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

As Savi gets extremely scared to witness Rajat's rage, her fiancé intervenes and stops Rajat. Savi gets clueless seeing Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) so angry. Will Savi realize her harsh words and will she learn about Rajat's past? Only time will reveal.

As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam is all set to enter the show as Rajat's ex-wife. Rajat will be quite affected seeing his wife re-enter his life. How will he safeguard himself and his daughter Sai from his ex-wife's ulterior motives? Let's wait and watch.

