Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal to join Vivek Dahiya and Sreeram Chandra

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is raising the bar of competition! The show is now getting intense, with celebrities putting their best foot forward. The judges are now getting more strict as the competition gets tougher.

The makers have planned an exciting concept for the upcoming week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the upcoming week will have trio performances. The show will have a Teen Ka Tadka twist, wherein renowned choreographers will join the contestants for their performances.

Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal to join Vivek Dahiya and Sreeram Chandra respectively

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, choreographers Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal are all set to join the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 family. Sanam has been an integral part of the show and has participated most of the season.

The choreographer turned actor, Sanam Johar, has been a celebrated choreographer who has worked with prominent celebrities on the show. Johar is all set to add charm to Vivek Dahiya and Lipsa Acharya's performances.

Paul Marshal, another renowned name in the choreographer industry, will be seen joining singers Sreeram Chandra and Sonali Kar. Paul has been a part of many reality shows, like Super Dancer and Nach Baliye, among others.

Vivek Dahiya and Sanam Johar's connection

Vivek Dahiya and Sanam Johar once locked horns in the field of dance. Do you remember Nach Baliye's season 8 finale? Actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were in fierce competition with Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande in the finale. Vivek-Divyanka won the coveted trophy, while Sanam and Abigail were the first runner-ups of the show.

More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani took up the responsibilities as hosts of the show.

Other contestants on the show include Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, and Tanishaa Mukerji, among others.

