Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal to join Vivek Dahiya and Sreeram Chandra
In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, viewers will witness teen ka tadka wherein Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal will be seen joining Vivek Dahiya and Sreeram Chandra.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is raising the bar of competition! The show is now getting intense, with celebrities putting their best foot forward. The judges are now getting more strict as the competition gets tougher.
The makers have planned an exciting concept for the upcoming week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the upcoming week will have trio performances. The show will have a Teen Ka Tadka twist, wherein renowned choreographers will join the contestants for their performances.
Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal to join Vivek Dahiya and Sreeram Chandra respectively
As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, choreographers Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal are all set to join the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 family. Sanam has been an integral part of the show and has participated most of the season.
The choreographer turned actor, Sanam Johar, has been a celebrated choreographer who has worked with prominent celebrities on the show. Johar is all set to add charm to Vivek Dahiya and Lipsa Acharya's performances.
Have a look at a recent video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Paul Marshal, another renowned name in the choreographer industry, will be seen joining singers Sreeram Chandra and Sonali Kar. Paul has been a part of many reality shows, like Super Dancer and Nach Baliye, among others.
Vivek Dahiya and Sanam Johar's connection
Vivek Dahiya and Sanam Johar once locked horns in the field of dance. Do you remember Nach Baliye's season 8 finale? Actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were in fierce competition with Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande in the finale. Vivek-Divyanka won the coveted trophy, while Sanam and Abigail were the first runner-ups of the show.
More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani took up the responsibilities as hosts of the show.
Other contestants on the show include Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, and Tanishaa Mukerji, among others.
ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim danced in THIS condition; pens inspiring note
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more