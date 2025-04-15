'Hania Aamir is wasting her time': Why did Pakistani actress Nadia Khan criticize Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fame?

Pakistani star Hania Aamir is one of the most celebrated actresses. She has won the hearts of the audiences with her impeccable acting in some well-known Pakistani dramas and also for her grounded nature which is visible on social media. She has made a name for herself even in India and often praises and mimics Bollywood actresses. Now, Nadia Khan has criticized her for doing PR in India and shared that she is wasting her time.

In a conversation with the host on the show Kya Drama Hai With Mukarram Kaleem, Nadia opened up on Hania Aamir doing PR in India and also hinted at the unofficial ban on Pakistani stars working in the Indian film industry. She said, “Time waste kar rahi hai Hania. Yeh jo India ki PR ho rahi hai. She is wasting her time because past mein hum dekh chuke hai.” (Hania is wasting her time with this India PR. We've seen it all before).

For the unversed, in light of the long-standing unofficial block on Pakistani artists working in Indian industry due to political tensions, actress Nadia Khan opened up on Hania Aamir’s alleged efforts to debut in Bollywood. Referring to the buzz about Hania possibly teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh for a project, she shared that such collaborations may not be fruitful, especially as people are already calling for boycotts.

She added that Hania’s time and energy would be better spent building her career in spaces where her efforts would be more valued, rather than trying to forge connections in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir grabbed headlines for her hit series Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which became a sensation not just in Pakistan but across the border as well. The gripping storyline and her chemistry with Fahad Mustafa has won the hearts of the fans and audiences.

Apart from this, she was also seen in popular shows like Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and several others. She has firmly established herself as one of the most beloved faces in Pakistani television.

