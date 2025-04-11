Hania Aamir’s 5 hit Pakistani dramas you need to binge right now: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum to Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha

Actress Hania Aamir has won hearts not only through her active social media but also with her impeccable acting in hit dramas that resonate globally. Known for her cheerful persona and grounded nature, she has been impressing audiences with her performances ever since she made her debut with the film Janaan in 2016.

Advertisement

Today, let's take a look at five hit Pakistani dramas starring Hania Aamir that are absolutely binge-worthy.

5 hit Pakistani dramas of Hania Aamir

1. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum is a beautiful romantic drama starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa. The story revolves around Sharjeena, who ends up marrying her fiancé's younger brother after being abandoned just days before her wedding. Their unexpected wedding evolves into a heartwarming story of love and support. The show began to premiere in July 2024 and ended in November. Hania's impeccable acting earned her global praise. Because of its massive popularity, the show made a return to television screens.

2. Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar, a heartfelt romantic drama, stars Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed in lead roles. On the show, the actress plays the role of Hala, a lovely young girl abandoned by her father and mistreated by relatives. Her life takes a turn when she marries her cousin Hamza, who becomes her anchor through pain and healing.

Advertisement

3. Ishqiya

Ishqiya is a gripping romantic drama that stars Hania Aamir, Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan, and Gohar Rasheed. The show is packed with emotions and twists. It revolves around Rumaisa, a carefree and fearless girl who unexpectedly marries her sister’s lover, which leads to a love triangle. Hania Aamir’s amazing performance was highly praised.

4. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is a 2023 romantic thriller that stars Hania Aamir as Maheer, who is forced to marry her cousin after being left heartbroken by her boyfriend. It revolves around issues of love, loyalty, and betrayal.

5. Dil Ruba

Romantic comedy Dil Ruba showcases Hania Aamir as Sanam Jameel, a lovely and playful social media influencer whose flirtatious ways keep multiple suitors hooked online. Her stunning looks and way of talking make her a digital sensation, but her actions lead to unexpected consequences. The drama was highly praised for its bold take on modern relationships and the life of teenage girls.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hania Aamir recreates Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi's iconic dialogues; Gets a reaction from her