Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Returns: When and where to watch Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's romantic Pakistani drama?

It's the love of the ardent fans that Hania Aamir and Faha Mustafa starrer hit romantic Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is set to be back on screens. While fans were rewatching this much-loved romantic series on loop on YouTube, the official broadcasters have decided to air the show once again on the Television channel providing easy access to fans to watch Sharjeena and Mustafa again.

When and where to watch Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum makers and broadcasters have announced a re-release of the first season of Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's show by sharing a social media post on their official Instagram page. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum will air on ARY Digital from December 31, 2024 (today). The episodes will air every day at 10 PM.

Official Trailer and Plot of romantic Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum -

Ever wondered why Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum emerged as one of the most loved Pakistani shows? The show follows the journey of two young people who unwillingly get married to each other due to unforeseen circumstances. A practical, hard-working and independent girl (Sharjeena) gets married to a laid-back, carefree boy (Mustafa).

Their marital life suffers several ups and downs due to their contrasting personalities and lifestyles. However, despite several challenges and obstacles both form a deep connection with each other.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum premiered on July 2, 2024, and its last episode went off air on November 5, 2024. The show aired only on Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY Digital.

Each episode of the show received immense love and it became one of the most loved Pakistani series. Sharjeena and Mustafa's pure love story resonated with fans and fans shipped their name online.

Cast and Crew of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Romantic Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum boasts an ensemble of popular and talented faces of the Pakistan entertainment industry. The show stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles but also features Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Bushra Ansari, Naeema Butt, and Javed Sheikh, among others in important characters. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is helmed by Badar Mehmood and now it can be watched again.

