Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: 6 lesser-known facts about your favorite comedian-actor

Sunil Grover has been bringing smiles to millions of faces with his comedic genius for years now. His association with any show not only amps up its entertainment quotient but also guarantees success.

As the stand up comedian actor celebrates his 47th birthday today, we unveil some interesting, lesser known facts about this talented artist, who went on to become the most favorite character of Kapil Sharma’s show after playing Gutthi.

Sunil Grover started off as RJ on Radio Mirchi

Sunil Grover was born in Sirsa, Haryana. He earned a Masters Degree in Theatre from Chandigarh. While studying, the powerhouse of talent took up a job as a radio jockey at Radio Mirchi. He easily enchanted the listeners with his witty aura by becoming the voice of Sudarshan, aka Sud, in the highly popular series Hansi Ke Phuware. The actor narrated Sud’s silly jokes in a unique style, giving a peculiar touch to the character.

Late satirist and comedian Jaspal Bhatti was the one who discovered Sunil, and this paved the way for his entry into showbiz. He came to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams, where he initially earned Rs 500 per month.

Sunil Grover’s rise to stardom

Despite being part of multiple films and TV shows, Sunil was not getting the kind of attention he deserved. It was only after appearing in Comedy Nights with Kapil that the comedian got his due recognition. His character, Gutthi, clicked instantly with the audience, and he became an overnight sensation.

Sunil once revealed that the inspiration for Gutthi came from his own college mates. He said that his Gutthi's look and mannerisms originated from the girls in his class, whom he and his friend used to mimic during their college days.

Sunil Grover’s fallout with Kapil Sharma

Everything was going smoothly until Sunil asked for a salary hike from Kapil Sharma. The latter refused to increase the former's fees, as a result of which the famous duo parted ways.

The Blackout actor came up with his own show titled Mad in India on another channel along with Maniesh Paul. However, it failed to attract eyeballs. He reconciled with Kapil later and returned to his show.

Sunil Grover’s hidden talent

Sunil’s talent is not limited to acting, comedy, and anchoring. He can sing well, too. Many people do not know that the star has a mesmerizing voice. Though he is not professionally trained in music, his grandfather was a classical singer.

Sunil Grover is a hardcore Shah Rukh Khan fan

Sunil is a diehard SRK fan. He has hosted two shows- Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain? And Kaun Banega Champu? wherein he has perfectly mimicked the superstar.

The moment from Comedy Nights With Kapil where Shah Rukh Khan hugged Grover despite him being immersed in paint will remain unforgettable for all of us. The two shared screen space in Jawan.

Sunil Grover’s personal life

Sunil is married to Aarti, who is an interior designer by profession and likes to stay away from the limelight. The couple is parents to a son. The actor’s strength and resilience were put to the test when he braved a heart attack in 2022. He had to undergo four bypass surgeries to get back to his normal self.

Workwise, Sunil Grover appeared last as Dafli in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Sunil Grover.

